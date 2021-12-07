True Hope Ministries, a community outreach program, is hosting a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Jordan Smith, winner of The Voice, will be performing at the Greenway High School Auditorium. General admission tickets are $10, and available at Inspirations Bookstore, online at truehopemn.org and at the door.

The True Hope committee is made up of local people from multiple churches in the area. The aim of each True Hope event is to share Hope through Christ-centered events. The entire committee would like to offer a sincere invitation to everyone. This Christmas season is a wonderful time for our community to come together. 

