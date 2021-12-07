True Hope Ministries, a community outreach program, is hosting a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Jordan Smith, winner of The Voice, will be performing at the Greenway High School Auditorium. General admission tickets are $10, and available at Inspirations Bookstore, online at truehopemn.org and at the door.
The True Hope committee is made up of local people from multiple churches in the area. The aim of each True Hope event is to share Hope through Christ-centered events. The entire committee would like to offer a sincere invitation to everyone. This Christmas season is a wonderful time for our community to come together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.