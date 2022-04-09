In November of 2021, a group of local citizens created a fund at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation (GRACF) called the Giving Tree/Compassion Coalition. The purpose of this fund is to encourage local citizens to give $100 per quarter (plus a $20 annual administration fee) which will then be distributed to local nonprofit agencies of the group’s choice. The group has been growing and they made their first grant of $2000 to Circles of Support in March. Circles of Support is a nonprofit agency that provides an opportunity for people in poverty to build skills, social assets, and engage in community life. Giving Tree/Compassion Coalition has designated the Boys and Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway as their next award recipient.
“Our goal is the lifting of all boats; transforming and building community,” says Jim Crecelius, Giving Tree/Compassion Coalition member. Anyone in the community can join this group of caring individuals. They meet once per quarter and decide on the next award recipient. Their goal is to reach 100 people giving $100 each quarter, giving them the ability to award $10,000 each quarter. If you would like more information or to join the Giving Tree/Compassion Coalition, please call Jim Crecelius at 763-269-1548, or make a donation to their fund on the GRACF website at www.gracf.org.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years. For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
