Board members needed from Aitkin, Koochiching, and Lake counties as well as from the Fond du Lac, Bois Forte, Grand Portage, and Leech Lake nations.
We also have a position for a student member/liaison who can be from any area college or university.
We are looking for individuals who want to help us set policies and review grant applications. If you're an artist interested in shaping the future of arts support in Minnesota, this might be for you. If you've received a grant, this is a great way to pay back the community. If you're interested in learning more about the behind the scenes decision-making, this can help almost any artist's career. Our board meets most months via Zoom and board members receive a $50 per meeting stipend.
If you are interested, visit http://aracouncil.org/for-our-community/board-members/ for board member information.
Feel free to contact us for more information. Just email us at info@aracouncil.org
