Are you interested in fishing, hunting or caring for the outdoors? You can learn about activities including shore fishing, taking kids fishing, finding trout, or how to catch catfish during DNR webinars this summer.
The next webinar at noon on Wednesday, June 9, is for adults who want to learn about fishing ahead of Take a Kid Fishing Weekend that is June 11-13. Learn about the DNR Fishing in the Neighborhood Program and other resources to help you take advantage of the weekend fishing opportunity.
The webinars are part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities.
More details at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach/index.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.