Are you interested in fishing, hunting or caring for the outdoors? You can learn about activities including shore fishing, taking kids fishing, finding trout, or how to catch catfish during DNR webinars this summer.

The next webinar at noon on Wednesday, June 9, is for adults who want to learn about fishing ahead of Take a Kid Fishing Weekend that is June 11-13. Learn about the DNR Fishing in the Neighborhood Program and other resources to help you take advantage of the weekend fishing opportunity. 

The webinars are part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities.

More details at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach/index.html

