Johnson running for Itasca County Commissioner, Dist. 5

Bovey resident and Greenway graduate, LaNea Johnson is announcing her candidacy for Itasca County Commissioner - District 5.
Johnson received her master’s degree in Occupational Therapy at The College of St. Scholastica in 1998. She is married to her husband Bryan and together they have three children; Haleigh (22), Tyler (20), and Jacob (15).
She has served as school board clerk for Greenway ISD 316 years and has served on numerous committees, helped with and led local organizations, participated in the Blandin Leadership Training, and completed many volunteer hours.
Over many years, Johnson has attended several county board meetings and has spoken on the following topics:
*ethics,
*the burdens of running for office while being a county employee and how that affects the individual and their family,
*data privacy complaints/data requests, and
*how to involve the community when planning to build a new jail.
She hopes taxpayers will:
*continue speaking up at meetings that should occur at reasonable hours for attendees to present their concerns,
*be able to navigate and complete a request for board action easily,
*receive their requests for data timely, completely, and with privacy (as required by law), and
*utilize a workable/informational county website.
Communication, accountability, property tax increases, and the budget are of high concern says Johnson.
“Itasca County is one of the largest employers in the county. Big government is perceived as excessively interventionist and intruding into all aspects of the lives of its citizens. We need to foster working relationships to bring in good paying private sector jobs. Commissioners are responsible for overseeing the county’s management and administration, representing county interests at the state and federal level, participating in long-range planning, and managing the county budget and finances. This position holds the closest level of government to the people.”
Johnson continued, “Since becoming part of the local political process, I have become quite aware of the impact it has on our communities and our future. I am part of the working class and am not pleased with the decisions being made at this time as it affects so many financially. This is partly due to:
*some departments increasing their budgets substantially,
*some departments going over budget substantially, and
*not being held accountable to a decrease in their budgets.
Therefore, these costs fall on the taxpayer. If elected, I will do my best to be effective and work for you, the taxpayer.”
Johnson invites people to contact her at (218) 259-2324.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.