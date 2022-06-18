Johnson is running for Itasca County Sheriff

Bryan Johnson has announced his candidacy to become the next Itasca County Sheriff. Johnson’s experience in law enforcement includes 17 years of service with the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer and deputy sheriff. He describes himself as “a dedicated public servant determined to uphold integrity, accountability, and transparency.”
Johnson and his wife, LaNea, and are life-long residents of Itasca County and have three children: Haleigh (21), Tyler (19), and Jacob (15). Johnson currently owns and operates a semi-truck, hauling full time over the road.
Johnson has filled his youth and adult life investing time into his community as follows:
* Volunteer work with area youth groups (4H) and schools;
* Volunteer member of the Bovey Fire Department;
* 9-year DARE instructor and annual DARE fundraiser participant;
* Shop with a Cop volunteer;
* Laurentian Trip chaperone volunteer;
* Volunteering myself, boat, and equipment for youth fishing during Trout Lake Days;
* Donating my time and equipment helping others in the community by mowing grass and removing snow;
* Serving as an elected four-term Bovey City Council Member, which provided me with considerable knowledge of local government and working budgets;
* Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2469, Greenway Lion’s Club #2838, and prior Charter Member of the FOP Lodge #24;
* Blandin Leadership Training participant;
* Co-chair member of the Children’s Mental Health Board (2013-2017);
* Thousand Lakes Tactical Team member for 15 years, having numerous training certifications including, but not limited to, Federal Drug Investigation.
In 2006, Johnson was one of only two officers ever awarded the Domestic Abuse Advocate of the Year. He is proactive in animal welfare, having received training as a State Animal Humane Agent and assisting in the recovery of abused animals.
“I am committed to helping those in our community who do not have a voice.”
Johnson’s goals for office include being a good fiscal steward of the budget.
“Because it is of great concern to all of our taxpayers, I recommend an audit, while partnering with county officials, to help identify and manage additional areas of overspending, as the sheriff’s office budget has grown exponentially,” explained Johnson who proposes the following:
* Explore profit potentials with the new jail, offsetting expenditures;
* Give consideration to contracting with towns in Itasca County having difficulty filling positions to generate revenue;
* Promote collaboration with agencies, such as the Boundary Waters and Paul Bunyan Task Forces, to combat the ever-growing prescription and illegal recreational drug abuse problem;
* Improve the communication, equal treatment, and fairness in service to the community;
* Restore fair and effective leadership to eliminate unnecessary interdepartmental litigations.
* Manage patrol areas/scheduling efficiency to reduce overtime costs;
* Support the return of the civil service commission to ensure there is a fair and effective merit-based system of personnel administration;
* Pursue grant funding as a critical resource for training, vehicles, equipment, and programs.
“It will take the leadership role of the Sheriff, and the input of the community, to support these many efforts and more. I am a dedicated public servant with a strong work ethic and determination. I am qualified and ready to make the commitment,” he added. “If elected your sheriff, I will be approachable, visible, and involved. I welcome questions, constructive comments, and sharing of information as I strive to satisfy voters’ interests, the law, and plans for the future of Itasca County. I encourage you to call my personal cell phone 218-259-2423 with your concerns. Thank you for your support.”
