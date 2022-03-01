Blain Johnson is announcing his candidacy for the Minnesota House to represent District 3A. This district encompasses all of Cook and Koochiching Counties, most of Lake County, and the northern portions of Itasca and St. Louis Counties. District 3A also includes the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
“I want to reconnect state leaders with the issues and concerns of Northern Minnesota. We must develop and improve support for local small businesses as well as the region’s larger industries to help them thrive. We must promote visitors and tourism which has also been a large factor in our local economy, while also maintaining the rich history of landowner rights and stewardship. And we must also ensure local public safety agencies have the personnel and resources necessary to protect local citizens and keep our community safe. Our District has been plagued by stagnant ideas coupled with a lack of local leadership, and I believe we must get working on progressive solutions to meet our immediate concerns, while simultaneously protecting individual rights and freedoms”, Johnson said.
Johnson graduated from North Dakota State University (Fargo, ND) with a Bachelor’s in Emergency Management and a Master’s in Biodefense and Homeland Security from George Mason University (Fairfax, VA). He currently serves as the Vice-President of the Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers as well as on the legislative sub-committee. Johnson lives near Bigfork and owns a public safety consulting firm, Paramount Planning, based out of Grand Rapids. He works alongside county and tribal law enforcement, emergency management, and other government and first response agencies across Northeast Minnesota.
Johnson says, “I absolutely love Northern Minnesota and am excited about the potential of representing our way of life in the Minnesota Legislature; regardless of what side of the aisle you are on. I promise to work hard and have a consistent and open dialog with my constituents and bring those issues down to the capitol.”
Johnson is seeking the Republican endorsement for District 03A; the newly redistricted and largest legislative district in Minnesota.
