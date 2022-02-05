This Wednesday, John Johnson officially announced his candidacy for county commissioner for Itasca County’s District 3 - a seat previously held by Leo Trunt. He says he has decided to run a self-funded campaign. His reason for running? He wants to help make Itasca County more attractive for future generations.
“My vision for the future of Itasca County is to make it more attractive for our children—to make it a place where they want to spend their lives, pursue their careers, raise their children. I’m here to listen to you and together with you to build a stronger Itasca County for ourselves and future generations,” said Johnson, who has lived in Itasca County most of his life.
Johnson and his wife, Aimee, live in Coleraine. He was born in Grand Rapids, raised in Itasca county, enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school in 1981, and served for ten years both in the US and abroad. He worked for the U.S. Postal Services from 1993 to 2013 and retired as Postmaster in Bemidji, Minn. He is also a former Bovey police officer and currently serves on the Itasca County Sheriff Department Civil Service Commission as well as the Itasca County Water Plan Implementation Commission. Johnson owns and operates John Johnson Services, LLC.
“The encouragement and support I have received from my wife, family, friends as well as current and former community leaders is fantastic,” said Johnson. “I look forward to introducing myself to neighbors and community members that do not know me yet and to listen to their questions and concerns about the immediate but also the long term future of our county. I feel I have something to give — and I would love to give back to this county and its residents in a way that will especially benefit our young people by making responsible fiscal decisions that contribute to a stronger community. For us all. And I want you to hold me and other community leaders accountable—it’s essential for success. I will be asking the difficult, the hard questions.”
Johnson encourages Itasca county residents to contact him at 218-244-6095 or via johnj4district3@yahoo.com to learn more about candidacy and his positions regarding challenges Itasca County is facing and decisions that be believes need to be made by the commissioners in the coming years.
