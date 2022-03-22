The ISD 318 school board met for a difficult regular meeting Monday, March 22 at the Edge Center for the Arts in Bigfork. The board approved two resolutions which terminated 20 probationary teachers, and placed five tenured teachers on an unrequested leave of absence. The resolutions will go into effect at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
ISD 318 has been working over the past three years to move out of deficit spending. Previously the district has cut 3.2 million dollars. With the cuts from Monday’s meeting, total cuts will add up to about 6 million dollars.
“This is probably one of the toughest years talking about budget and balancing our budget,” said Board Member Pat Medure.
Medure encouraged community members who are questioning the decisions of the board to call school administration, specifically Superintendent Matt Grose, to have conversations to help understand the details of the budget reductions. He noted some people may think these decisions are sudden, but in reality this has been a part of a conversation for many years.
“This has been a discussion that has been going on actually since I got on the board,” Board Chair Malissa Bahr added. “We have been deficit spending since I entered the board five years ago and we’ve tried to cut our way out of it without having to hit staff.”
Grose gave some context to the budgetary struggles the district has faced these past few years. He outlined some of the issues that have led to deficit spending including: ISD 318 is in the minority of school districts without an operating referendum; the federal government has not fulfilled a promise to fund special education; ISD 318 spends more than average on health insurance; and a decision made by the legislature in 2003 took inflation out of the funding formula for schools leading to less buying power now than there was in years prior.
“This isn’t a new issue for our school district,” Grose stated.
Grose added that reductions are coming not only from teacher units, but also from principals, secretaries, and ESPs.
“This isn’t a fun meeting. None of us wanted to do this meeting. Nobody likes to talk about this. But if you have questions, call,” Bahr said.
In other business, the board took action on the following agenda items:
Approved the minutes of March 7, 2022 Regular Meeting.
Approved the minutes of the March 14, 2022 Special Meeting.
Approved February 2022 claims in the amount of $5,930,487.67.
Approved 2021-2023 Achievement and Integration Coordinator contract.
Accepted the first reading of policy 202.1 Student Representative on School Board .
Accepted the second reading and approve policy 503 Student Attendance.
Approved the following non-substantive text policy updates: 204 School Board Meeting Minutes; 205 Open Meetings and Closed Meetings; 208 Development, Adoption and Implementation of Policies; 305 Policy Implementation; 422 Policies Incorporated by Reference; 427 Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers; 504 Student Dress and Appearance; 521 Student Disability Nondiscrimination; 523 Policies Incorporated by Reference.
Approved the following legal and cross reference policy updates: 101 Legal Status of School District 318; 103 Complaints – Student, Employees, Parents, Other Persons; 203.5 School Board Meeting Agenda; 207 Public Hearings; 210 Conflict of Interest – School Board Members; 301 School District Administration; 302 Superintendent; 303 Superintendent Selection; 304 Superintendent contract, Duties, and Evaluation; 401 Equal Employment Opportunity; 402 Disability Nondiscrimination Policy; 403 Discipline, Suspension, and Dismissal of School District Employees 13. 408 Subpoena of a School District Employee; 419 Tobacco-Free Environment; 514 Bullying Prohibition Policy; 516 Administering Medication to Students; and 520 Student Surveys.
Approved the 2022-23 contract for leadership of Community Education ISD 316 Greenway Schools; ISD 317 Deer River Schools; and ISD 319 Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools.
The school board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Jon Bylkas, ESP resignation; Edmund Cease, Track & Field Coach replacement hire; Darrin Hofstad, Track & Field Coach resignation; Paula Nix-Vroman, Debate Coach resignation; Darren Olson, Teacher contract reduction request; Alan Rassier, Custodian replacement hire; Matthew Sheppard, Custodian replacement hire; and Chris Weddle, Football Coach replacement hire.
The next school board meeting will be April 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Admin Board Room. A open forum/work session will be at 6 p.m.
