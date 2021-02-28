JH Virtual Speech Meet: GR Takes 3rd "at" Cass Lake-Bena

Pictured left to right is Evan Linnell, Kelsie Zimmer, Aryanna Daydodge, and Kaitlyn Olson.

New way of life during COVID means a new form of Competitive Speaking.  Visualize a student with a device in a room by him/herself performing for a camera versus a live audience and judge; this is the new way to compete--bizarre, sterile, isolated, but at least it's something for the kids! This is the virtual speech season. Grand Rapids' junior high competitors virtually performed their speeches "at" the Cass Lake Bena sponsored meet on Monday, February 8th.  Their first experience of the year was marked by the overall team placement of third. Individual competitors placed as follows:

In the category of Great Speeches, Kaitlyn Olson placed 3rd, taking a bronze medal.  Also placing 3rd in the category of Drama Duo was the team of Aryanna Daydodge and Kelsie Zimmer.

Placing second at the meet and receiving silver medals were  Molly Magnuson in Extemp Speaking, Mason Adler in Extemp Reading, and Evan Linnell in Creative Expression.

Competitors will be mailed their medals for their placements.  Their next virtual meet will be hosted by Rock Ridge Schools on Tuesday, February 16th.  The competitors look forward to the next event.

