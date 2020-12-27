Jean MacDonell, President and CEO of Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN has been named Interim President and CEO of Fairview Range in Hibbing, MN. Effective January 4, 2021, she will assume the dual leadership position in addition to her role at Grand Itasca. She has 22 years of experience in health care, 13 of which have been at Grand Itasca.
Patrick Sharp, President and CEO of Fairview Range since 2018, has resigned from the organization to begin a new chapter in Colorado with his family.
“I am excited for this opportunity and believe that, together, our organizations are even stronger,” said MacDonell. “We will remain committed to providing the best care possible to our patients and for our communities, through the pandemic and into the future.”
MacDonell grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapid High School in 1993. She attended the College of St. Scholastica for her Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management in 1998 and later received her Masters of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas in 2013. She worked for Stanford University Medical Center in Stanford, CA from 1998 until 2005, when she moved back home to Grand Rapids and worked for Grand Itasca until 2008. She then moved to Minneapolis and worked for Allina Hospitals & Clinics for two years, before moving back to Grand Rapids and returning to Grand Itasca.
Fairview Range and Grand Itasca have a long history of productive collaboration and this decision brings the partnership closer together. Grand Itasca has been a part of Fairview Health Services since January 2017. Like Fairview Range, they operate under their own Board of Directors and they are deeply connected to their community.
“Jean’s focus on community connection and relationship building makes her a great fit for this dual leadership role, and we are excited to welcome her to Fairview Range!” said Mike Raich, Chair of the Fairview Range Board of Directors. “Rural healthcare is complex, and by working together, we unquestionably provide our patients with enhanced services and quality of care close to home.”
To learn more about Fairview Range, visit fairview.org/range.
