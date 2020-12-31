ElderCircle Wellness classes starting in January:
Walk With Ease has been proven to:
• reduce the pain and discomfort of arthritis
• increase balance, strength and walking pace
• build confidence in your ability to be physically active
• improve overall health
January 4-February 12, six weeks
Free, held virtually, online and email support
Walk at your own convenience at home, Central Square Mall or YMCA for members
Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance has been proven to:
• improve balance
• increase muscle strength
• build confidence to keep you mobile and independent
Information session: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 10 - 11 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Friday for 12 weeks
10 - 11 a.m.
January 12-April 2, 2021
Held via Zoom video conference
$5 per session suggested donation accepted
Living Well with Chronic Pain is a group-based workshop that helps people with chronic pain learn healthy ways to live and be active.
Participants will learn to:
• Reduce stress and frustration
• Manage symptoms like pain, fatigue, and poor sleep
• Eat healthy and be active
• Communicate with family, friends, and their healthcare team
• Address issues like depression and isolation
• Appropriately use medications and evaluate new treatments
• Receive support from other participants
Information session: Wednesday, Jan. 6 10 - 11 a.m.
Every Wednesday for 6 weeks
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
January 13 – February 17, 2021
Free, held via Zoom video conference
For more information or to register for any of these sessions: call 218-999-9233 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org
How to Use Zoom Classes
ElderCircle is offering free “Class Zero: How to Use Zoom” sessions! Whatever your reason to use Zoom video conferencing, (church, family, bible study, happy hour, sing-a-long, etc.), we’ll help get you connected.
“Class Zero: How to Use Zoom” is a 60-minute interactive session that covers the basics of Zoom, and answer questions and alleviate apprehensions and/or fears.
Class Zero sessions are held via Zoom video conferencing, every Monday at 10:30 a.m. and every Thursday at 9 a.m. in January 2021.
Registration is required. Zoom link will be provided after registration.
One-on-One Help: ElderCircle’s Wellness Coordinator, Danielle Hawkinson, has hosted “Class Zero: How to Use Zoom” sessions since the pandemic started. She also works one-on-one with people to resolve downloading Zoom, logging in, and/or other questions about using Zoom. If you have any questions, contact her directly at 218-999-9233 ext 282 or danielle@eldercircle.org
What is covered in Class Zero:
- Speaker View or Gallery View
- Mute and unmute
- Start/Stop video
- How to use the Chat box
- Rename yourself
- Zoom etiquette tips and “Do’s and Don’t’s”
- Lighting/background tips
All features are explained for both desktop/laptop users and for iPad/tablet users.
