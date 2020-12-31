ElderCircle Wellness classes starting in January:

 Walk With Ease has been proven to:

• reduce the pain and discomfort of arthritis

• increase balance, strength and walking pace

• build confidence in your ability to be physically active

• improve overall health

January 4-February 12, six weeks

Free, held virtually, online and email support

Walk at your own convenience at home, Central Square Mall or YMCA for members

Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance has been proven to:

• improve balance

• increase muscle strength

• build confidence to keep you mobile and independent

Information session: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 10 - 11 a.m.

Every Tuesday and Friday for 12 weeks

10 - 11 a.m.

January 12-April 2, 2021

Held via Zoom video conference

$5 per session suggested donation accepted

Living Well with Chronic Pain is a group-based workshop that helps people with chronic pain learn healthy ways to live and be active.

Participants will learn to:

• Reduce stress and frustration

• Manage symptoms like pain, fatigue, and poor sleep

• Eat healthy and be active

• Communicate with family, friends, and their healthcare team

• Address issues like depression and isolation

• Appropriately use medications and evaluate new treatments

• Receive support from other participants

Information session: Wednesday, Jan. 6 10 - 11 a.m.

Every Wednesday for 6 weeks

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

January 13 – February 17, 2021

Free, held via Zoom video conference

For more information or to register for any of these sessions: call 218-999-9233 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org

 

How to Use Zoom Classes

ElderCircle is offering free “Class Zero: How to Use Zoom” sessions!  Whatever your reason to use Zoom video conferencing, (church, family, bible study, happy hour, sing-a-long, etc.), we’ll help get you connected.

“Class Zero: How to Use Zoom” is a 60-minute interactive session that covers the basics of Zoom, and answer questions and alleviate apprehensions and/or fears. 

Class Zero sessions are held via Zoom video conferencing, every Monday at 10:30 a.m. and every Thursday at 9 a.m. in January 2021.

Registration is required. Zoom link will be provided after registration.   

One-on-One Help:  ElderCircle’s Wellness Coordinator, Danielle Hawkinson, has hosted “Class Zero: How to Use Zoom” sessions since the pandemic started. She also works one-on-one with people to resolve downloading Zoom, logging in, and/or other questions about using Zoom.  If you have any questions, contact her directly at 218-999-9233 ext 282 or danielle@eldercircle.org

What is covered in Class Zero:

- Speaker View or Gallery View

- Mute and unmute

- Start/Stop video

- How to use the Chat box

- Rename yourself

- Zoom etiquette tips and “Do’s and Don’t’s”

- Lighting/background tips

All features are explained for both desktop/laptop users and for iPad/tablet users.

