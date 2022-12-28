January at the MAC

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) is pleased to announce the opening of its first exhibition of the 2023 season. From January 6 until February 25, the Minnesota Gallery will host “Fibonacci Sequence and the Golden Ratio,” with paintings by Charles Alberti. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on January 6 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by The Loggy Dome.

MINNESOTA GALLERY | FIBONACCI SEQUENCE AND THE GOLDEN RATIO | Charles Alberti


