MacRostie Art Center (MAC) is pleased to announce the opening of its first exhibition of the 2023 season. From January 6 until February 25, the Minnesota Gallery will host “Fibonacci Sequence and the Golden Ratio,” with paintings by Charles Alberti. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on January 6 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by The Loggy Dome.
MINNESOTA GALLERY | FIBONACCI SEQUENCE AND THE GOLDEN RATIO | Charles Alberti
Charles Alberti (Bemidji, MN) was born in 1945 and attended schools in Chicago from elementary through university education. He has had varied careers over the years, but continued to create art regardless of other full and part-time positions. He has lived in northern Minnesota for the past thirty years. This body of paintings reflects Alberti’s interest in exploring mathematical concepts.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK | JANUARY 6
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 pm with an artist talk at 6 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibitions. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
ALSO SHOWING IN JANUARY:
MACROSTIE GALLERY | Northern Spirit Shop
Enjoy an extra month of the MAC’s annual holiday marketplace! The Northern Spirit Shop features handmade, original art by local artists and makers. From paintings to pottery to woodworking and wearables, the creativity of our community is on display.
GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE | Shaun Chosa
Shaun Chosa is a self-taught artist with a background in graphic design. He creates vibrant paintings that are expressive interpretations of historical and contemporary photographs. He lives and works in Ely, MN, and he is a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa citizen.
REIF GALLERY | Itasca Life Options
This colorful exhibition will feature paintings and public art sculptures inspired by leaves and created by Itasca Life Options (ILO) artists in collaboration with local artists Aaron Squadroni and David Browne. ILO is an organization dedicated to empowering and providing opportunities to people of all abilities.
