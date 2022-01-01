MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its inaugural exhibition of the 2022 season. The Minnesota Gallery will feature Russ White with a survey of his recent portraiture in the exhibit, “Face Value.” The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on January 7 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Miskovich Dental Clinic.
Minnesota Gallery | Face Value | Russ White
In this exhibit, Russ White (Minneapolis, MN) offers a survey of his recent portraiture. His work consists primarily of large colored pencil drawings and mixed media collages. Through his creative practice he uses photorealism as a springboard to abstraction while creating work that unpacks the privileges and prejudices around identity and ideology.
“Recently my interest has shifted primarily to the body,” says White, “the beating pulse of every political conflict in America, whether in terms of racial inequities, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ discrimination, or even climate crisis. Having grown up in the South, the son of a Presbyterian minister, my upbringing gave me a fierce interest in social justice but also a first-hand perspective on our cultural disconnection from our own bodies. This work is my own attempt to reconnect, to find moments of power and clarity, frustration and magic, physicality and transcendence.”
Russ White is an artist and writer living in Minneapolis. Raised in the Carolinas and Mississippi, he received a BA in Studio Art from Davidson College and has maintained a studio in the Casket Arts Building in Northeast Minneapolis since 2014. White has exhibited his work regionally and nationally, is the recipient of two Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative grants (2018 & 2020), and works as editor of written content for MPLSART.COM. He has also served on the board of directors for the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association as well as been editor-in-chief of their annual In Studio magazine since 2018.
Also showing in the MacRostie Gallery | Northern Spirit Shop
MAC is wrapping up the holiday season with a last look at the work of nearly 100 different artists whose art is featured in our holiday marketplace. Catch some great deals before we reset the shop for a new year.
First Friday Art Walk | January 7
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 pm with a brief artist talk at 6 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
