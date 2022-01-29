January 4-H member and volunteer spotlight

Monthly in 2022, Itasca County 4-H will spotlight current 4-H members and adult volunteers. 4-H focuses on hands-on learning and encouraging youth to identify and pursue their sparks/passions. 4-H is also supported by adult volunteers that are encouraged to use their sparks while working with young people.
January Youth Member spotlight: Jack M.
Jack has been a 4-H member for 3 years.
What is your favorite 4-H project or activity? “Showing at the Beef Show.”
What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H? “I learned to make a motion during club meetings.”
What would you consider is your current spark? “Kittens! I like learning about cats.”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “Going sledding at club meetings.”
January Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Melvina Thomsen
Melvina has volunteered with 4-H for 22 years.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? “Lending a hand at the horse clinics and shows.”
What would you consider to be your spark? “It is so enriching, to help children increase their confidence and personal pride as they gain and demonstrate new skills."
Why do you volunteer? “I volunteer to continue to be involved with our youth, their enthusiasm, shared ideas, and eagerness to learn.”
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit
