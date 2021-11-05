The Jacobson Book Club meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Jacobson Community Center at 2 p.m.
This month the group will be reading “This Tender Land,” by William Kent Krueger. This novel, from the author of the Cork O’Connor mysteries, is set in a town somewhere in Minnesota during the summer of 1932. Four orphans flee from the Lincoln Indian Training School and set out in a canoe, heading for the Mississippi River. On their journey they encounter lost souls of all kinds.
For more information, call 218 -340-7979.
