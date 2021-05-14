The Chippewa National Forest has announced the final phase of the Rice River Bridge Rehabilitation project will be starting on May 27, 2021, temporarily closing Jack the Horse Lake Road, Forest Road (FR) 2182.
Jack the Horse Lake Road (FR 2182) located northeast of Marcell, Minnesota, will be temporarily closed from approximately May 27 – May 28 from the intersection of FR 2181 to the intersection of FR 2180. The final phase of the project will include repaving the bridge and approaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.