The Chippewa National Forest has announced the final phase of the Rice River Bridge Rehabilitation project will be starting on May 27, 2021, temporarily closing Jack the Horse Lake Road, Forest Road (FR) 2182. 

Jack the Horse Lake Road (FR 2182) located northeast of Marcell, Minnesota, will be temporarily closed from approximately May 27 – May 28 from the intersection of FR 2181 to the intersection of FR 2180.  The final phase of the project will include repaving the bridge and approaches.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments