Itasca Waters: "Water Wisdom"

Would you like to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations? If so, then Itasca Waters has the series for you.

Welcome to the first Water Wisdom column. In this small space we hope you will be inspired each month to think about water in a new way. We will be highlighting the online series called “Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series” that will touch on topics about how we can keep our water drinkable, swimmable, and safe. Attendees will take away tips and strategies for maintaining the wonderful water resources we have in Minnesota. Every action we take can add up to a big win for clean water.


