Itasca Water Summit

This week, Itasca Waters, ISD 318, and Itasca Area Community Education partnered to provide an exciting, annual educational opportunity for all fifth grade students of ISD 318 and surrounding districts.
During this annual event, more than 350 fifth-graders from Grand Rapids and Bigfork schools, ISD 316 Greenway school, and St. Joseph’s School came together at the Fairgrounds, May 24. The Youth Water Summit featured 46 presentations from federal, state, and local agencies and municipalities, teachers, and community members. Each learning station provided students an opportunity to learn more about the importance of water and the vital role it has in our lives.
Presentations were aligned with Minnesota Standards in Science Education. Some of the fun learning sessions included planting rain gardens, learning about invasive species, aquatic invertebrates, making rain clouds, kayaking, learning about the water cycle, using a succi disk and testing water clarity, rainfall simulator, learning about septics, what is in our soils, get the lead out, water art, native species, camping in the BWCA, and much more.
The goal of the day is to partner with local organization and agencies to help students learn about the following:
- Understand chemical and physical properties of water, aquatic wildlife, ecosystems, and the water cycle.
- Address the quantity and quality issues of water.
- Provide hands-on, engaging science lessons
- Encourage water stewardship and fun on the water for future generations.
- Support water safety efforts.
- Build environmental awareness
- Promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
