The 2022 Legislature passed and Governor Walz signed the first-ever Veterans Omnibus Bill that included funding for a service bonus payable to eligible Veterans who served from Sept. 11, 2001 to Aug. 30, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) is facilitating this program for eligible Veterans, currently serving service members, or Veterans’ beneficiaries.
The application opened July 7, 2022 and will run until June 30, 2024, or until funds have been exhausted.
Veteran or beneficiary/conservator/guardian of - Eligibility Requirements
Must have had federal active-duty military service between September 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021
Minnesota must be listed as home of record at time of entry into service Veteran must be a Minnesota resident at time of this application
There are three tiers of the Post 9/11 Veteran Service Bonus.
1. $600 if the Veteran or currently serving service-member served honorably in federal service during the qualifying period (September 11, 2001 – August 30, 2021) and was NOT awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; or Iraq Campaign Medal; or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
2. $1,200 if the Veteran or currently serving service-member served honorably in federal service during the qualifying period (September 11, 2001 – August 30, 2021) and WAS awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; or Iraq Campaign Medal; or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
3. $2,000 for the beneficiary of Veteran who served federal service during the qualifying period (September 11, 2001 – August 30, 2021) AND died during the eligibility period (September 11, 2001 – August 30, 2021) as a result of a service-connect injury, disease, or condition, and WAS awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; or Iraq Campaign Medal; or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
