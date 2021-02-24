Just as Itasca County COVID-19 vaccinations were ramping up, severe weather in southern and western states caused disruption in the flow of vaccines, including those needed for a large public health clinic in Grand Rapids on Feb. 22 that is being rescheduled.
“A whole new level of patience has been required of people and providers during this pandemic and these past days, with so many in line to receive vaccines at last, have been particularly frustrating,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Everybody is back on track and vaccines are arriving again. This is a time to notice the grace that is needed and will continue to be needed as we all wage this battle against COVID-19. The things we each do, from wearing our masks to preparing for vaccination, matter.”
Those who were scheduled to receive their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the Itasca County Public Health clinic on Feb. 22 are now slated to receive them on Feb. 25. Those who had been slated to receive their second doses through public health on Feb. 18 will now receive them on Feb. 24 (these second-dose patients will need to re-register).
As of Feb. 20, the number of Itasca County residents receiving COVID vaccines stands at 7,997 (17.7 percent) as compared to 13.7 percent of Minnesotans statewide.
Itasca County continues a slow rise in the number of new infections among residents. Over the past seven days, 55 new cases have been diagnosed and 102 over the past 14 days.
The 14-day rate per 10,000 residents has risen to 21.7 since a low in late January of 15 and a high in mid-November of 129. Thankfully, no new Itasca deaths have been reported due to COVID since Jan. 31.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784. Information about vaccination options and current local data and information may be found at the county’s website here: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information
