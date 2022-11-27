As the temperature drops, the sun lays low and snow begins to accumulate, folks in the Northwoods instinctively know that there’s a payoff to a year’s work of toil and trouble: the holiday season. It certainly has been a year to remember (for some, a year to forget!), but for many the time-honored traditions that come at the end of the year when days are at their shortest bring a lot of comfort: family, food and festivities.
What is a festival without music?
People are all over the board when it comes to holiday and Christmas music – and when it should be played. Some families have trees decorated and lights blazing shortly after Halloween, others have a more ‘bah humbug’ attitude. Everyone, even the biggest ‘Grinch’, has a special holiday tune though!
For some, it might be the traditional religious songs sung at church like Silent Night, Angels We Have Heard On High, or Come All Ye Faithful. For others, it might be the different pieces from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite like Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies or March of the Toy Soldiers. Plenty of folks love the swinging post-WWII holiday hits like Let It Snow, Winter Wonderland, Holly Jolly Christmas, Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Sleigh Ride and Santa Baby… coincidentally, all songs written by Jewish composers/lyricists.
The Itasca Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Concert on Saturday, December 3 brings a little something for everybody’s tastes, whether you’ve been naughty or nice, for a festive evening at the Reif Center for the Performing Arts.
From the top, the Symphony goes for the Pops: A Festive Fanfare by Brian Balmages. Written just five years ago, it combines pre-WWI classics with original music for a brilliant holiday-themed opening that keeps you on your toes.
Next, the IOSP brings acclaimed cellist James Rosamilia to the forefront as we dial back the clock 250 years for the Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1. The symphony is believed to have been written by Joseph Haydn between 1761-1765, yet it was only discovered in 1961 deep in the archives of the Prague National Museum. That’s the same year Nat King Cole made ‘Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire’ a holiday staple!
Rosamilia, one of the last students of legendary Yale cello professor Aldo Parisot, will bring the audience to a hushed awe as he performs one of the greatest classical pieces ever written for the cello. All the ‘scrooges’ who say they don’t like holiday music can feast on this masterpiece: a perfect example of the bridge Haydn built between the Baroque and Classical eras of orchestral music. Phew – both the audience and the performers are going to need an intermission after that!
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker suite, written 130 years ago. Tchaikovsky himself was very doubtful of the quality of his music (his initial ballet score was not a hit in St. Petersburg).
It was only when the San Francisco Ballet (1944) and the New York City Ballet (1954) performed the works that it became the monumental holiday classic we all know and love. Us Americans have plenty of faults, but at least we can take a little credit for making the Nutcracker a holiday classic!
Next comes a fun piece that will feature some of our youngest local musicians: the Toy Symphony. No one really knows who wrote this piece; frankly it could be a great storyline for a movie. While attributed for many years as a Haydn composition, other scholars believe it to be written Haydn’s brother Michael or by Leopold Mozart, the father of Wolfgang Amadeus, whom most of us refer to as ‘Mozart’. Right now, current scholars believe Benedictine monk Edmund Angerer deserves credit, but it’s likely there will never be definitive evidence to prove who truly composed the piece. Mystery always makes for good music, right? Featuring a toy trumpet, glockenspiel, drum, triangle and bird call whistles, Itasca’s youngest musicians will be making merry with the orchestra – and making us all enjoy the gathering of friends and family both young and old. Right after fun with the kiddos we head onto the iconic Sleigh Ride, a Boston Pops holiday staple. Complete with sleigh bells, hoof clomping, an occasional whip and a horse whinny, Leroy Anderson’s holiday piece written in 1948 is the epitome of wintertime holiday fun: Giddy-yap, giddy-yap, giddy-yap, let’s go… Let’s look at the snow.
To end the evening, the Symphony presents a medley for audience participation: a Christmas Singalong. Filled with classics like Silent Night, Joy to the World and Deck the Halls, there will be lyrics for all audience members to join their voices and sing along with the Symphony in celebration.
The end of 2022 and the celebration of a new year in 2023 needs music – and your participation. Mark Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. on your calendar and make merry with the musicians, children and Reif audience as we celebrate the joy of the season.
