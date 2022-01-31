The Itasca Symphony Orchestra will perform L’Arlesienne Suite Number 1 and 2 February 12, 7 p.m. at the Wilcox Theater in the Reif Performing Arts Center.
Originally written as incidental music for a 1872 play, each of the suites include a selection of four pieces from the tragic love story written by Alphonse Daudet. They include a variety of styles and moods including lyrical melodies, spirited dances and traditional French folk tunes.
Carmen Fantasy borrows melodies from Bizet’s famous opera Carmen. It was Initially performed and composed by the 19th century Spanish world famous violinist Pablo De Sarasate to highlight his dazzling technique. Despite the extreme technical challenges meant to spotlight a violin virtuoso, the piece communicates the drama and moods of the original opera composition including love, rage, passion and excitement. We are excited to bring Evgeny Zvonnikov's to perform once again with our dedicated local musicians. Zvonnikov, a native of Russia, is a member of the Itasca Orchestra and String Program’s partner organization The Third Coast Chamber Collective. He is an award winning performer and educator. Most recently he has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City. https://www.thirdcoastchambercollective.com/evgeny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.