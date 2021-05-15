After cancelled shows and virtual performances, May 22 marks first live performance using socially-distanced seating at the Reif Center
It has been a long time since the sounds of the Itasca Symphony have graced the ears of a live audience. One year, three months and seven days, to be exact.
Back on that chilly Saturday night in February at the Reif Center, the audience had heard in the news about a frightening new virus centered in China. Yet with only a handful of infections reported in the United States and 5 deaths outside of Mainland China, most saw it as just another piece of news amongst the regular politics, business and celebrity-fueled news cycle.
Two months later on May 16, the date of the final concert of the 2019-20 concert season, 36 million Americans had filed for unemployment and over 87,000 Americans had died from complications due to COVID-19.
It is a world we are still trying to understand and recover from, but there are positive signs every day. One of those signs is something many hold dear to their hearts – a live performance in an excellent venue.
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, folks in the Grand Rapids area will get that opportunity to enjoy music performed by local musicians, themselves thrilled to make another step towards normalcy.
“It feels really incredible to be back with the other players,” explains violinist Kelli Bishop, whose daughter was born back in December continues, “being an expectant and then new mother during the pandemic was extra scary… being back with the orchestra really feels like a step towards better times.”
Things aren’t all back to normal though. The concert, showcasing concert pianist and ragtime virtuoso Alexander Sandor, will only feature string instruments, all spaced 6 feet apart.
“Even with the increased vaccinations, we’re trying to be extra careful with spacing and the potential vectors that brass and woodwinds might bring to a performance,” says Tammy Mattonen, Executive Director of the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program. “Between our musicians and our audience, the last thing we would want to do is put people in harm’s way.”
The concert is also being professionally recorded, mixed and edited so that music lovers far and wide can enjoy the performance from home, and on multiple occasions. It will be available on the IOSP YouTube page; links on both Facebook and the IOSP website will be posted too.
So for yet another year, the previously planned performance of the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2, heralded as one of the most important piano concertos of all time, will wait for another year to be played at the Reif. With 2 flutes, 2 oboes, 2 clarinets, 2 bassoons, 4 French horns, 2 trumpets, 3 trombones and a tuba plus the percussion, piano and strings, it would be a crowded stage in the ‘new normal’ of social distancing!
However, the Symphony was not about to give up the incredible talents of University of Wisconsin – Superior piano instructor Alexander Sandor just because they couldn’t perform the famed ‘Rach 2’.
Conductor Keith Swanson, like so many artists in this age of COVID, made a quick pivot and chose a trio of pieces to feature at first just the strings in Holst’s St. Paul Suite and then Sandor’s piano mastery with string accompaniment on Finzi’s Eclogue for Piano and Strings and Bach’s Concerto in A major.
British composer Gustav Holst wrote the St. Paul Suite in 1913, though it wasn’t published until 1922 because of many revisions. Holst was the head music teacher at the presigious St. Paul School for Girls in London, and the piece was originally written for his most accomplished students to perform.
Like much of the music that came from the earlier Romantic period, it calls on folk dances and rhythms that give it a much more approachable feel than some of the Modernist music from Holst’s contemporaries. Indeed, with the first movement of the Suite simply titled ‘Jig’, you know it’s going to be a fun romp!
The next piece, Eclogue for Piano and Strings, was written by another English composer, Gerald Finzi. While from a newer generation of composers than Holst, Finzi was also an aficionado of using a more familiar style that harkened back to the lush melodies and expressive tones of the earlier Romantic era. It’s a beautiful piece and rarely performed; the Itasca Symphony is excited to share it with a live audience.
The final piece is Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto in A major. Originally written for the harpsichord and strings, the piece will feature an instrument that didn’t exist during Bach’s time (1685-1750): the piano.
Bach was incredibly prolific, creating well over 1,000 pieces of music. The concerto in A is in 3 movements: Allegro; Larghetto; Allegro ma non tanto (fast; slow; fast but not too much). What is interesting about many of Bach’s works is that he left much of the musical interpretation to the performers. How fast, how slow, even spaces for the keyboardist to improvise within the melodic framework.
Unlike the huge symphonies from the later Classical and Romantic periods with multitudes of instruments, these Baroque concertos offer a lot more flexibility for the performers.
Wednesday’s Herald-Review will feature an interview with pianist Alexander Sandor and his take on the music and composers, plus he’ll give a glimpse into his development as a pianist as well as his love and virtuosity in the Ragtime genre - one that Bach would probably really get a kick out of!
Tickets are $20/each and will be sold in socially distanced groups by the Reif Box office at 218-327-5780. Because of the complexity of socially distanced seating, there will be no online ticket sales and you will want to make one call for everyone who wishes to be seated together. If there are seats remaining, they will be sold in person, the night of the concert.
The Reif Center will likely be retaining the mask mandate at least through the end of the month.
Read more about pianist Alexander Sandor on Wednesday and reserve your tickets now for the performance on Saturday, May 22 at 7 p.m.
