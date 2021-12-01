It’s true, the weather outside is not yet frightful. That doesn’t mean that folks across the Northwoods aren’t ready for all the things that make the holidays so delightful though: family, fellowship, food – and music.
It’s ironic that an area that celebrates every summer day like it might be the last would find so much joy in the darkest and sometimes coldest time of the year. After a year unlike any other in generations, though, many are doubly excited to mark the end of the year and embrace the comfort of tried-and-true traditions.
These traditions of the past might have seemed to some a little staid or even archaic in a ‘normal’ year. Headed into our 20th month of the COVID pandemic, many now see these holiday traditions as a welcome piece of continuity in a world without precedent.
Typically, the Itasca Symphony Orchestra performs their first concert of the season in mid-November, right after Veteran’s Day. A conscious decision was made to push a concert out until December to incorporate a fun holiday repertoire.
The original plan was also to perform with the Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus and the Itasca Community Chorus, but a decision was made in September that the confines of the Reif Center stage and the multiple musicians singing their hearts out might be taking an unnecessary risk. That collaboration will still happen, but at a future date.
However, this concert still serves as a milestone, being the first time that the talented brass and woodwinds will perform alongside the strings since February of 2020. Nationwide there was concern how wind instruments, using the lung capacity of players to make music, might contribute to COVID risk.
With that risk in mind, the symphony moved forward for a November 2020 chamber orchestra concert that was strictly virtual – and it can still be enjoyed on the IOSP YouTube page. The February 2021 concert morphed into a virtual field trip event for youth in conjunction with the Reif – with a performance of Peter and the Wolf. Finally, May of 2021 saw the first live performance in over a year – with strings and piano soloist Alex Sandor. That performance is also available on the IOSP YouTube page.
“It’s been a tough balancing act,” says IOSP Executive Director Tammy Mattonen. Our musicians are anxious to participate and share their love of music, but the last thing we want to do is have that love of music make a performer or audience member sick.”
With spacing, masks and testing the Symphony is doing all it can to play safe.
The audience can expect to hear classics like ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Sleigh Ride’ (yes, complete with the sleighbells and iconic whip) along with three additional holiday medleys very much in the ‘Boston Pops’ tradition. Indeed, Leroy Anderson’s ‘Christmas Festival’ was written for and first performed by the Boston Pops 71 years ago in 1950.
Another medley is ‘Christmas at the Movies’ with themes from the Polar Express, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street, Home Alone and even the theme from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas.
The concert isn’t all pops though. The second piece of the performance will be Mozart’s ‘Sleigh Ride’ from his suite of Three German Dances. The concert also features viola soloist Pedro Oviedo playing the movements ‘Prelude’, ‘Carol’ and ‘Christmas Dance’ from English Composer Ralph Vaughn Williams’s Suite for Viola and Orchestra. Written in 1934 after the death of Williams’s friends and contemporaries Edward Elgar and Gustav Holst, it is as soulful and deeply moving as the pops pieces are lively and finger-snapping.
Come deck the halls of the Reif Center with holiday hope and cheer Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Celebrate local music and ‘the most wonderful time of the year!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.