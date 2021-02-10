Staff Report
Herald Review
A series of community engagement sessions will be hosted by Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC), Arrowhead Growth Alliance (AGA), along with other regional partners to update the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for northeastern Minnesota. Residents living and working in the seven counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kochichin, Lake and St. Louis are invited to participate.
The goal of these sessions are to find an economic development vision for northeastern Minnesota, and to “create more prosperous, resilient, diversified, and inclusive economies and communities,” according to ARDC.
The CEDS is updated every five years and helps region’s secure federal funding through a variety of agencies including the Economic Development Administration. There are four main topics of the CEDS: human capital, economic competitiveness, foundational assets and community resources. In the past, this process has helped establish recovery strategies following mass layoffs in Itasca and Koochiching, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, funding for an incubator building in Cohasset, and much more.
“Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) are encouraged to attend,” according to an article in The Ranger, a publication of the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation. “Hearing from all people living and working in the region will strengthen the process and result in a stronger strategy.”
At least 20 sessions will be hosted via Zoom between January and March 2021. Northspan will facilitate the sessions with Northspan President and CEO Elissa Hansen leading the discussions. Registration is required. A short pre-session survey will be sent to help the facilitators frame the discussion.
Registration is open now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CEDSRegistration.
