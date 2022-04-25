Itasca receives Hunger-Free Campus award

During the 2019-2020 school year, the Itasca Community College (ICC) Student Senate received an award from LeadMN, the statewide student association, for becoming a hunger-free campus. The Student Senate led the college in this endeavor, and was supported by the ICC Foundation and Student Services. This important designation means that the college is committed to ensuring that no student goes hungry.
Factors that contributed to this achievement include: having an established food pantry on campus, providing information to students on food assistance programs in the community (such as SNAP), having an emergency assistance grant for students in need, establishing a Hunger Task Force, and hosting an awareness event regarding food insecurity.
ICC Student Senate was able to receive their award at a recent event that had been postponed due to COVID. At this event, the Student Senate provided a meal to all students free of charge. The meal was made using ingredients from the campus Food Pantry, in an effort to bring more awareness to this important resource.
“Hunger-Free Campus” is an initiative by LeadMN to address food insecurity on community and technical college campuses. The 2020 #RealCollege national report shows that 45% of college students in the United States are food insecure. This statistic is consistent with recent Minnesota data that shows 37% of college students have experienced food insecurity, meaning they do not have a steady source of food or cannot afford to feed themselves or their families.
A hunger-free campus is a Minnesota State community and/or technical college that is actively taking strides to reduce food insecurity amongst students. In order to be awarded the Hunger Free Campus designation, a campus must meet certain criteria. The ICC Student Senate worked hard to meet and document these criteria.
Food insecurity is a real problem for people everywhere. If you are an ICC student and you are experiencing food insecurity, please call 218-322-2320 to be connected to resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.