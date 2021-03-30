This week, the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program announced an upcoming six-day-long music camp for students set for August 22-27, 2021 in Grand Rapids. The camp is created in partnership with the Third Coast Chamber Collective (TCCC), MacRostie Art Center and the Reif Performing Arts Center.
The camp activities will focus on nurturing the individual potential of participants and ownership of their art, providing a safe and supportive environment for individual creativity and expression, developing team-work skills and an understanding of music as a universal language, accessible to all.
Specifically, camp activities will include instrumental training in small groups, string ensemble, workshops based on innovative teaching methods (Harvard University Pretexts), group activities focused on the integration of arts and performance opportunities for all students. Other special events include a week-long exhibition of participants’ artwork created during the camp, and workshops for parents and faculty performances.
Members of TCCC and camp instructors will be Pedro Oviedo, viola, Director of Strings Instruction, IOSP; Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin, Texas A&M University; Natalia Korenchuk, violin, Symphony Orchestra of North-West Arkansas; Emmy Rozanski, trombone, visual arts, EL SISTEMA Ravinia, Alverno College; and Magdalena Sas, cello, International Cello Institute, TCCC Executive Director.
According to a press release about the upcoming camp from the MacRostie Art Center, the camp aims to boost the recruitment for all art programs in Grand Rapids, boost the interest in arts in general, bring the community together through partnerships and group activities, increase the awareness of the importance of art in life, provide additional educational opportunities to music students from Grand Rapids, and motivate participants and their families to develop a sense of belonging into an artistic community they created.
A virtual concert and fundraiser was hosted March 28 to support the creation of the camp. To donate to the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program, visit https://www.givemn.org/organization/Itasca-Orchestra-And-Strings-Program
