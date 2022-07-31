Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program presents second TCCC Festival

Submitted photo

The core quartet of Third Coast Chamber Collective are co-founder and cellist Magdalena Sas, co-founder and violist Pedro Oviedo, violinist Natalia Korenchuk, and violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov.

Third Coast Chamber Collective was established to spark creative expression and empower underserved communities through educational, collaborative, and commissioning chamber music outreach projects. TCCC musicians are friends and collaborators who first connected while studying at graduate schools in the USA. Coming from three different countries (Russia, Poland and Paraguay) they decided to combine their artistic experiences and create a platform to perform, connect with musicians and composers, and reach new audiences. The core quartet of Third Coast Chamber Collective are co-founder and cellist Magdalena Sas, co-founder and violist Pedro Oviedo, violinist Natalia Korenchuk, and violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov. They frequently invite guest artists and collaborators to perform with them. 

“TCCC was born out of the need to perform chamber music with friends and outside of the concert halls - in galleries, libraries, bars, outdoors - anywhere, so that it could be heard by various audiences and in places you wouldn’t expect to hear it. A few months ago, we performed in a Cidery in Madison, WI. People would come to enjoy a glass of cider and listen to contemporary classical music. For many of them it was the first time they heard a 21st century classical composition - they loved it!” shares Magdalena.

