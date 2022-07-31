Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program presents second TCCC Festival

Third Coast Chamber Collective was established to spark creative expression and empower underserved communities through educational, collaborative, and commissioning chamber music outreach projects. TCCC musicians are friends and collaborators who first connected while studying at graduate schools in the USA. Coming from three different countries (Russia, Poland and Paraguay) they decided to combine their artistic experiences and create a platform to perform, connect with musicians and composers, and reach new audiences. The core quartet of Third Coast Chamber Collective are co-founder and cellist Magdalena Sas, co-founder and violist Pedro Oviedo, violinist Natalia Korenchuk, and violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov. They frequently invite guest artists and collaborators to perform with them.
“TCCC was born out of the need to perform chamber music with friends and outside of the concert halls - in galleries, libraries, bars, outdoors - anywhere, so that it could be heard by various audiences and in places you wouldn’t expect to hear it. A few months ago, we performed in a Cidery in Madison, WI. People would come to enjoy a glass of cider and listen to contemporary classical music. For many of them it was the first time they heard a 21st century classical composition - they loved it!” shares Magdalena.
Pedro adds, “Every program we put together carries a special meaning to every TCCC musician, every rehearsal is an exploration of emotions and humanity, where the music is carved with the utmost care for what we do. Bringing these programs to the Northwoods aims to cultivate new perspectives for us, the musicians and for audiences.
“Every concert is an opportunity for us to connect with people, and that connection creates powerful and emotional moments that live in our memories forever. There is no equal to the experiences we share with our audiences in every concert of TCCC.”
And he’s right. Audience members rave about their experiences listening to Third Coast. Becky P. says, “After attending my first concert with Third Coast Chamber Collective, I was near speechless. I never expected to love it as much as I did. The talent is unbelievable, and the music was mesmerizing. It brought me to different levels of emotion with each piece. I sincerely look forward to going to more concerts in the future!”
Natalia and Evgeny reside in southern United States spreading their love of music in the communities there. Evgeny is currently faculty at West Texas A & M and says, “Educational projects are a very important part of TCCC’s activities. Bringing our group to West Texas A&M University showed me how crucial it is to expose my students to a non- standard repertoire and new ideas. We received a highly positive response from the audience- the students were fascinated and talked about the performance for weeks after.”
This August brings the second TCCC Festival presented by the Itasca Orchestra & Strings Program. TCCC Festival was created to share the beauty of chamber music with audiences in Northern Minnesota. The concerts take place in various venues in Itasca County and beyond, providing different context for the performances. The programming focuses on featuring lesser-known works and composers along with standard classical repertoire. This year the audiences will have a chance to hear music written by celebrated American composers of the 21st century Jessie Montgomery, Reena Esmail, and a Minnesotan - Libby Larsen, along with some 20th century classics by French composers: Claude Debussy, Jean Françaix, Francis Poulenc, Oliver Messiaen. A special opening performance on August 12 will provide the audience members with a different experience - listening to compositions inspired by Indian classical music in a small intimate venue hidden in the woods. The festival highlights are the guest artists - an acclaimed violinist Leslie Shank, former assistant concertmaster of the St Paul Chamber Orchestra, Japanese pianist Satoko Hayami, currently serving as Lecturer in Collaborative Piano at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and soprano Jennifer Olson, faculty at Bemidji State University.
Natalia shares one of her favorite things, “Working with TCCC has been a very rewarding experience in many ways: together we discover new repertoire, meet enthusiastic colleagues and make great connections! Rehearsals are my favorite part of our communication!”
This year’s festival is sure to be another rewarding experience and will run from Aug. 12 – 21 with tickets being sold through the Reif Performing Arts Center. Concert performances will be in Deer River, Virginia, Grand Rapids, and Bemidji so that many northern Minnesota communities can have the opportunity to hear this program.
