DFL delegates from Minnesota Senate District 6 gathered in Grand Rapids and Brainerd on Wednesday evening to endorse candidates. Candidates were nominated and endorsed by the body. 

Steve Samuelson, Brainerd, said he was “honored” to receive the Senate endorsement of the delegation. Samuelson is excited to have the chance to work for the constituents of the 6th Senate District.

Rick Blake is a Grand Rapids resident and city council member. Rick is “humbled” to receive overwhelming support from the delegates in attendance and plans to work diligently for the 6A residents.

Sally Boos, a Baxter resident, was endorsed for House District 6B. Sally looks forward to fighting on behalf of all Minnesotans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments