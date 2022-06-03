Itasca Democrats prepare for elections

Itasca Democrats have activists on the governing committees of four Minnesota senate districts (2,3,6,7) and Congressional District 8. Conventions for the five areas were held to elect officers and endorse candidates.
The DFL Senate District 2 convention elected Itascan Christina Bowstring of Inger to their board. Endorsed candidates are Alan Roy for senator, and Erika Bailey-Johnson for house representative 2B.
The DFL Senate District 3 convention elected Itascan Barry Feld of rural Effie to their board. Endorsed candidates are Grant Hauschild for senator, and Rob Ecklund for house representative 3A.
The DFL Senate District 6 convention elected Itascans Cyndy Martin of Harris Township and Jim Nardone of Grand Rapids to their board. Endorsed candidates are Steve ‘Sam’ Samuelson for senator, and Rick Blake for house representative 6A. Rick Blake is an Itasca County Democrat.
The DFL Senate District 7 convention elected Itascan Johnnie Forrest of Keewatin to their board. Endorsed candidates are Ben DeNucci for senator, and Julie Sandstede for house representative 7A. Ben Denucci is an Itasca County Democrat.
The DFL Congressional District 8 convention elected Itascans Cyndy Martin, Matthew Hahn, and Michelle Toven to their board. Endorsed candidate for USA Congress is Jen Schultz.
This weekend, the Itasca DFL state delegation, led by co-chairs Dave Smith and Kerstan Bogren, wil be working at the state DFL convention in Rochester. The other delegates are Jim and Colleen Nardone, Amy Savela, Matthew Hahn, Aron Schnaser, Barry Feld, Tami Jackson and Christina Bowstring. Reports about the state DFL convention will be heard at the Itasca DFL Central Committee meeting being held on Monday, May 23, at 6:30 pm.
Information on DFL candidates is posted on the Voter Guide webpage at itascacountydfl.org. During this election season, candidate yard signs and voter information will be available at the local headquarters located at 809 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids. Volunteers are staffing the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 5 pm. Everyone is welcome to stop in, enjoy a cup of coffee, and learn more about the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
