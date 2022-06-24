Itasca Democrats meet in Marcell

A Summer-on-the-Road gathering of attentive Democrats will be held at Marcell Family Center, Monday, June 27, at 5:30 pm. The public is invited to a social hour followed by a business meeting of Itasca County DFL Central Committee (the governing body of the local DFL unit). The purpose of the meeting being “on-the-road”, rather than being held in Grand Rapids, is to extend opportunities for Democrats living in the county’s outback. Several Democratic candidates will be attending.
On Tuesday, June 28, the Itasca Progressive Caucus will meet at 6:30 pm at the Itasca County DFL Office and Resource Center, 809 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids. The Caucus has changed their monthly meeting day to the fourth Tuesdays. The purpose of the Caucus is to advocate for human rights, democratic processes, economic justice, peaceful resolutions to conflicts, and environmental preservation & protections. For seventeen years, the Caucus has published a free newsletter, Common Sense II. It is posted on their website at itascaprogressive.org.
Previously in the month, Itasca Democrats participated in the Bigfork Wilderness Days’ parade on June 11. They were joined by Congressional District 8 candidate Jen Schultz, and MN House Representative 3A candidate Rob Ecklund. On Wednesday, June 15, prior to the monthly potluck, a Meet & Greet was held at the Itasca DFL headquarters. It was an excellent opportunity to visit directly with Congressional District 8 candidate Jen Schultz, MN House Representative 2B candidate Erika Bailey-Johnson, MN House Representative 3A candidate Rob Ecklund, and MN Senate District 7 candidate Ben DeNucci.
The day before Juneteenth, a DFL crew picked up litter along a 2.2 mile stretch of Sugar Lake Road (Co Rd 17). Karen Lucachick is the DFL Adopt-A-Highway project leader and this year she made the arrangement for this safer location compared to previous years on Highway 38. The project is one of several democrats care # community actions the local unit is committed to.
Now that candidates have been endorsed, the local office is stocked with new yard signs and literature for distribution. The Itasca County DFL Office and Resource Center is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 – 5 pm. Drop-ins are welcome. For more information, refer to the website of Itasca County DFL and especially the Voter Guide which includes links to maps of redistricted areas and candidate contacts: itascacountydfl.org. Questions may be emailed to itascacountydfl@gmail.com, messaged at facebook, or by phone, 218-326-6296.
