The Itasca County DFL Vote Blue photo contest is underway. Entrants have until June 4 to submit their photos of people that love their community posed at Itasca County landmarks. The rules are posted at itascacountydfl.org. Following are more DFL events for the next two weeks.
Saturday, May 7: for party governance and endorsement of candidates, delegates in USA Congressional District 8 will hold their convention at the Range Civic and Recreation Center, 901 Hat Trick Ave, Eveleth, beginning at 8 am. Itasca DFL Veterans Caucus will present the flag at 10 am to open the business. The public is welcome to the social hour at 4 pm and fundraising dinner at 6 pm. Call 218-326-6296 with questions.
Wednesday, May 11: for community service, a team of DFL volunteers will work from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Second Harvest Food Bank, 2222 Cromell Drive Grand Rapids. Helpers are welcome.
Also on Wednesday, May 11: for party governance and endorsement of candidates, delegates in the redistricted Minnesota Senate District 6 will hold their convention virtually from 6 pm to 7 pm. Redistricted Minnesota Senate District 3 will hold their convention virtually on Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m.
To keep current on local DFL activities, and be notified of spontaneous events, subscribe to the Itasca County DFL Weekly Update sent via email every Monday morning; send a subscribe message to itascacountydfl@gmail.com or message with facebook.
