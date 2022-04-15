Tuesday, April 19, 6:30 pm: Itasca Progressive Caucus will resume in-person meetings at the DFL office. The caucus advocates for Human Rights, Democratic Processes, Economic Justice, Peaceful Resolutions to Conflicts, and Environmental Preservation & Protections. For more information see their website itascaprogressive.org. Open invitation.
Wednesday, April 20, 5:30 pm: Monthly potluck at the DFL office. The purpose is to enjoy good food with like-minded people. Contact person is Karen Arcel. Open invitation.
Monday, April 25, 6:30 pm: Central Committee Meeting (the governing body of the local DFL unit). The meeting will be in-person and via zoom led by Chair Cyndy Martin and Vice-Chair Dave Smith. Business will include electing 5 Members-at-Large to the board, and promoting the Vote Blue campaign.
Saturday, April 30, 12:30 pm: Senate District 2 Convention at Cedar Lakes Hotel and Event Center, 6268 Upper Cass Frontage Road NW, Cass Lake. SD2 is one of four senate districts in Itasca County. Clarification of senate district boundaries is on the Voter Guide webpage at itascacountydfl.org.
Every Thursday from 2 – 5 p.m., Itasca County DFL Office and Resource Center, 809 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, is open for socializing and committee work. The coffee is on. Itasca Veterans Caucus T-shirts, USA flags and Pride flags are available to purchase, and books and CDS are available.
