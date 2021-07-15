Itasca County continues to keep its rates of COVID infection low, although the virus continues to cause serious illness in the region.
Five additional Itasca residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week and seven the week before that. When measured as a positive case rate per 10,000 residents, Itasca County stands at 3.1. If there is an uptick due to the Independence Day holiday, it will be visible in next week’s numbers. In 2020, the county saw a significant spike after the holiday.
The county saw the death recently of a male in his 40s, bringing the total number of local deaths due to COVID to 66.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the state has seen a total of 606,807 total positive cases with 44,310 being probably antigen positive caes. As of Tuesday, MDH reported there were 386 new cases statewide.
Vaccines continue to be readily available at local clinics, pharmacies and through special events. Vaccination rates in the county recently have remained at 54 percent of those ages 12 and older.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
