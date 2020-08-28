Itasca County continues to see confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents, with no additional related deaths.  As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, cumulative cases in the county total 181, an increase of 27 since Aug. 20.  Results of additional tests are pending.

The Minnesota Department of Health also released today their 14-day average case rate for Itasca County, calculated as 3.98 for every 10,000 residents.  Using data collected Aug. 2 to 15, this rate suggests an overall decline in the COVID-19 spread in the county although numbers are ticking up again, said Kelly Chandler, department manager, Itasca County Public Health.  

“Most area schools are planning to open in the next few weeks with an in-person learning option,” said Chandler.  “Families, teachers, school staff and [bus] drivers all are depending on individual residents and visitors in our county to keep our numbers down.  Every safe choice helps – physical distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, monitoring for symptoms.  And being very conscious of our surroundings as we go into the Labor Day holiday.  Educations, livelihoods and the health of our families and friends depend on it.” 

Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.

Helpful Resources

MDH exclusion guidance for youth, student, and child care programs.

https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/schools/exguide.pdf

Back to School Tips for Parents: https://childmind.org/article/helping-children-with-special-needs-go-back-to-school/ - Child Mind Institute

 

