Itasca County continues to see confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents, with no additional related deaths. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, cumulative cases in the county total 181, an increase of 27 since Aug. 20. Results of additional tests are pending.
The Minnesota Department of Health also released today their 14-day average case rate for Itasca County, calculated as 3.98 for every 10,000 residents. Using data collected Aug. 2 to 15, this rate suggests an overall decline in the COVID-19 spread in the county although numbers are ticking up again, said Kelly Chandler, department manager, Itasca County Public Health.
“Most area schools are planning to open in the next few weeks with an in-person learning option,” said Chandler. “Families, teachers, school staff and [bus] drivers all are depending on individual residents and visitors in our county to keep our numbers down. Every safe choice helps – physical distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, monitoring for symptoms. And being very conscious of our surroundings as we go into the Labor Day holiday. Educations, livelihoods and the health of our families and friends depend on it.”
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
Helpful Resources
MDH exclusion guidance for youth, student, and child care programs.
Back to School Tips for Parents: https://childmind.org/article/helping-children-with-special-needs-go-back-to-school/ - Child Mind Institute
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.