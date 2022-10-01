Itasca County youth celebrate National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8

Submitted Photo

Oct. 2-8, 2022 is National 4-H Week, and Itasca County is celebrating the 4-H youth who have made an impact on the community, and are stepping up to the challenges of a complex and changing world. Itasca County Commissioners showed their support of this youth development program by proclaiming October 2-8, 2022 4-H Week in Itasca County.

On Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at Itasca County Courthouse Boardroom, 4-H youth will connect with the community by hosting a 4-H Open House. Anyone interested in learning more about Itasca County 4-H is invited to attend the Open House to meet youth participants and club leaders who are excited to share details about their favorite projects and club activities.

