Itasca County youth celebrate National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8

Oct. 2-8, 2022 is National 4-H Week, and Itasca County is celebrating the 4-H youth who have made an impact on the community, and are stepping up to the challenges of a complex and changing world. Itasca County Commissioners showed their support of this youth development program by proclaiming October 2-8, 2022 4-H Week in Itasca County.
On Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at Itasca County Courthouse Boardroom, 4-H youth will connect with the community by hosting a 4-H Open House. Anyone interested in learning more about Itasca County 4-H is invited to attend the Open House to meet youth participants and club leaders who are excited to share details about their favorite projects and club activities.
The 4-H youth development program provides experiences where youth can “learn by doing,” which encourages youth to experiment, innovate and think independently. 4-H programs are offered through school-based, after-school and camp settings, as well as within community clubs, where groups meet regularly to work on projects, perform community service and develop leadership skills. Through this unique process, youth obtain essential life skills such as problem-
solving, decision making, coping, and communicating.
“4-H provides positive non-school learning opportunities that are critical for the development of young people,” said Jennifer Skuza, associate dean for the Center for Youth Development and Minnesota 4-H state director. “As a result, 4-H youth are able to contribute and make a difference in positive ways in their homes, schools and communities throughout Minnesota.”
Today’s 4-H projects include the traditional and still popular agriculture and animal science projects, but youth also work on cutting-edge technology projects, such as aquatic robotics, digital photography, community service and environmental projects– like maintaining local hiking trails and testing water in area streams for contaminants.
“Watching the problem solving and teamwork skills develop in youth through programs like the Engineering Design Challenge and Drill Team demonstrate how 4-H helps youth navigate through real life problem solving,” said Rebecca Rasmussen, Extension Educator with Itasca County 4-H.
Recent findings from Tufts University’s 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate that young people in 4-H are three times more likely to contribute to their communities than youth not participating in 4-H. Notably, the Tufts research discovered that the structured learning, encouragement and adult mentoring that 4-Hers receive play a vital role in helping them actively contribute to their communities. In Itasca County more than 340 4-H members and 80 volunteers are involved in 4-H.
Learn more about 4-H in Minnesota and how you can get involved at www.4-H.umn.edu or contact Rebecca Rasmussen, Courtney Johnson or Allison Hansen, Extension Educators at 218-327-7486 or Rasm0071@umn.edu.
