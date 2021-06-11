Itasca County will be completing tobacco compliance checks throughout this year to assure that local licensed establishments are not selling tobacco products to persons under the age of 21 years.
Regulations issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) require tobacco retailers to sell cigarettes, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco only to people age 21 and older. Minnesota law requires that all tobacco vendors be licensed and have at least one unannounced tobacco compliance check conducted annually.
A compliance check is a tool to identify tobacco retail establishments that sell tobacco/e-cigarette to underage individuals. During the compliance checks a person age 17 to 20 attempts to purchase a tobacco/e-cigarette product while a law enforcement officer observes or waits outside the premises. The underage person is instructed to not attempt to look older and to not lie about their age or use a false identification.
If the person is successful in purchasing tobacco, the enforcement agent issues a criminal citation to the clerk and an administrative citation to the license holder. Regular compliance checks enforce this regulation and help create a social norm that purchasing tobacco is illegal for anyone under the age of 21.
License holders and their employees have access to two on-line trainings. One training is called “We Card” and this training is available at www.wecard.org. The other training is through the association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota and is available at www.stopsalestominors.org. For further information, please contact Itasca County Public Health Nurse, Michelle O’Rourke at (218)327-6724.
