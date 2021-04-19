In conjunction with 2021 National Volunteer’s Week April 18-24, Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) recognized Itasca County RSVP-enrolled volunteers for their outstanding service in 2020. Considering a year when many organizations limited volunteer activity, there was still a recognizable amount of service. In fact, some volunteers stepped up their service in response to new community needs, as well as new volunteers offering their time and expertise.
Itasca County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a Federal program hosted by ElderCircle and provides referrals and resources for adult volunteers seeking opportunities to serve, and referrals for organizations seeking volunteers. RSVP also tracks volunteer activity across multiple agencies in the county, and reports volunteer information to state and federal agencies, who in turn, use the information to better determine community needs. RSVP also offers volunteers a supplemental liability insurance and a modest mileage reimbursement.
In 2020, a total of 481 Itasca County volunteers were enrolled and actively volunteering in the countywide program, and collectively, they served 35819 hours at 31 locations. The following recognizes volunteers and locations for activity in 2020:
1,200+ RSVP Hours in 2020: Carolyn Adamson
1,100+ RSVP Hours in 2020: Jean Harkins
1,000+ RSVP Hours in 2020: Leona Litchke
900+ RSVP Hours in 2020: Jan Bennett and Roberta Truempler
600+ RSVP Hours in 2020: Lloyd Adams, Jean Koewler, Kathy Schumacher and Bernie Winger
500+ RSVP Hours in 2020: Linda Foss, Sylvia Olson, Robbie Osse, Elaine Ross and Daniel Seward
400+ RSVP Hours in 2020: Jean Hendrickson, Coleen Lofgren, Ruth Martin, Jim Mayerle and Julie Worcester
300+ RSVP Hours in 2020: Nene Callahan, Erle Erickson, Sue Hilgedick and Ainy Taylor
200+ RSVP Hours in 2020: Debbie Becker, Rosemary Danielson, Anna Eells, Tom Frid, William Johnson, Judy Peterson, Julie Schmid, Jill Schubert, Ellen Teigland and Gary Wilgrube
3,000+ Lifetime RSVP Hours: Lloyd Adams – 13,754, Kathy Schumacher 12,252, Elaine Wilson 11,855, Jean Koewler 10,351, Leona Litchke 9,652, Gerald Stejskal 9,753, Jean Hendrickson 8,710, Joan Oja 7,972, Andrea Tok 6,358, Mary Peluf 5,957, Chuck Hilgedick 5,911, Lola Seekman 5,623, Carolyn Adamson 5,047, Marlene Petersen 5,085, Gwenn Smith 4,911, Alice Martwig 4,857, Ruth Sejnoha 4,699, Vicki Andrews 4,578, Bernie Winger 4,519, LaVon True 4,389, Roberta Truempler 4,265, Jim Mayerle 4,148, Kay Merwin 4,064, Sylvia Olson 3,976, Marn Flicker 3,896, Dorothy Ganoung 3,836, Meredith Morneau 3,641, Mary Lee Raley 3,563, Gary Wildgrube 3,536, Judy Peterson 3,496, Lynette Eck 3,388, Bonnie Cole 3,335, Ernie Tillman 3,057 and Elaine Ross 3,045
20+ Years of RSVP Service: Marlene Petersen 31 years, Ruth Sejnoha 31 years, Jerry Kleven 21 years, Joan Oja 21 years, Jacqueline Dowell 20 years, Jean Koewler 20 years and Ray Pletcher 20 years.
Most Diversified Volunteers: Judy Peterson 10 jobs at 8 sites, Lloyd Adams 9 jobs at 6 sites, Ron Schaefer 5 jobs at 4 sites, Cindy Barrett 5 jobs at 4 sites, Susan Hayes 5 jobs at 2 sites, David Dimich 4 jobs at 4 sites, Fran Forde 4 jobs at 4 sites, John Michels 4 jobs at 4 sites, Jill Schubert 4 jobs at 4 sites, Lola Seekman 4 jobs at 4 sites, Ruth Sejnoha 4 jobs at 4 sites, and Gwenn Smith 4 jobs at 4 sites.
New Volunteers enrolled in 2020: Carol Anderson, Jody Anderson, Stephanie Bonvallet, Paula Braland, Darrel Cheney, Mary Cheney, Carol Christian, Jessie Clemens, Shelby Cleveland, Jodel Crecelius, Denise Cromer, David DeLawyer, Mary Evenhouse, LeAnn Hardy, Nancy Hasbargen, Morgan Illikainen, Susan Kujala, Anne Lind, Kelly Martinson, Sean Martinson, Tammy Moore, Craig Nelson, Rhonda Nichols, Kelly Olsen, Brandon Otway, Sandra Pearson, Daniel Ratke, Mary Lou Schroeder, Lisa Sigfrinius, LaDonna Slack, Elise Sperling, Kay Staley, Terry Staley, Connie Sutherland, Teresa Valerio, Kelly Wilson, Pauline Wirtz, Kristin Wochnick and Nyna Wourms.
“We are deeply grateful to the volunteers whose commitment to serving our community enables agencies to deliver vital services to clients in need, particularly considering the special challenges in 2020. Without volunteers, Itasca County would simply not be the great place it is to live and work,” stated ElderCircle Executive Director Renee Bymark. For more information about volunteering or about RSVP, contact ElderCircle at ecircle@eldercircle.org or 218-999-9233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.