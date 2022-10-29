In advance of Veterans Day 2022, Itasca County veterans showed up in numbers to show support of protecting land within the Loucks-Danyluk Memorial Forest from being sold off to private parties during the regular meeting of the Itasca County Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The initial request was addressed to Commissioner Ben DeNucci in May of 2022 and signed by Todd Scaia as part-owner of Potato Lake Hunting Lodge.
Scaia explained that his group was granted a special use lease in January of 1973 for a cabin site within the memorial forest located in Carpenter Township, in northern Itasca County. The campsite leaseholders requested the sale of tax-forfeited trust land associated with the lease. The lease is held by Dan Samsa, Kevin Healy and Joel Dixon and is within the Louchs-Danyluk Memorial Forest.
According to the most-recent comprehensive land use plan and policy setting the priorities of Itasca County, fragmentation of forest land or Natural Resource Areas is discouraged. County policy implemented to review county leases from 1998-2007, determined that they should be phased out, not transferred and not sold.
Additionally, the associated tax-forfeited lands in question are prohibited by state law from direct sale to private entities; they are within the Loucks-Danyluk Memorial Forest and are thus withdrawn from sale with the lease being embedded within a large working forest; the associated logging access road is a snowmobile trail in the winter; there are very good potential for gravel resources in the area; and the area was subject to non-ferrous metallic mineral exploration lease activity in recent years.
Out of several hundred former county land leases, approximately 60 remain, according to Itasca County Land Commissioner Kory Cease.
The Minnesota tax-forfeited trust land in Carpenter Township was set aside as a memorial forest in honor of Itasca County fallen World War II soldiers Staff Sergeant Emmet Louchs (died February 1945) and Second Lieutenant Franklin Danyluks (died July 1943), explained Cease.
During discussion of the request for board action, Commissioner Davin Tinquist noted that selling or transferring of the tax-forfeited land is not allowed by county policy and state statute. He cautioned against making an exception to this policy as it would “be doing an injustice to the intention” of the county policy.
“This is a respect issue for us,” said Itasca County Veteran Hugh Quinn. “Anytime you take anything from veterans it’s viewed as disrespect.”
Itasca County Veterans Services Officer Luke St. Germain echoed Quinn’s sentiment, “Veterans take this to heart.”
When called to question, the request for board action to allow the sale was denied.
In other business, Oct. 25, the board:
• Approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of Oct. 28, 2022, in the amount of $2,857,193.53.
• Recognized county employees: Mark Lallak whose last day as Dispatch Coordinator, Sheriff Department will be Oct.27, 2022 after 25+ years of service; Chris Rae, Accounting Technician with Health & Human Services, who accepted a job transfer to the position of Medical Claims Examiner effective Oct. 16, 2022; Harry Johnson, newly hired custodian, Facilities Department, effective Oct. 24, 2022.
• Approved employee expense reimbursement for expenses submitted over 60 days from when they were incurred. Based on County policy, these expenses must be approved by the County Board.
• Approved the cancellation of old warrants/checks submitted by the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer that are three years or older, in the total amount of $19,202.36.
Approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for October 2022, in the amount of $1,485,339.03.
• Received an informational update regarding COVID-19 from Itasca County Public Health. According to Itasca County Public Health Department Manager Kelly Chandler, Itasca County’s community spread level is currently at “low,” but the week prior it was at “medium,” and Chandler cautioned that it could go up as we enter winter season. A total of 59.6%, or 26,8992 residents have received at least one vaccination against COVID-19, explained Chandler. Itasca County Public Health will be hosting a flu vaccination clinic on Nov. 3, 2-6 p.m. at the IRC Building in Grand Rapids. Walk-ins are welcome. Public Health will continue to monitor the public message line for questions regarding COVID-19, at 218-327-6784.
• Reallocated one Grade 10 Emergency Communications Technician position to a Grade 12 Emergency Communications Technical Supervisor with the MIS Department.
• Approved a request of $7,000 from the Tourism and Economic Development Account (12-611) by Nashwauk Township.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.