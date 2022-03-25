Motor vehicle crashes are on the rise across the country, in Minnesota and in Itasca County. The best way to solve problems is through local grassroots partnerships. Please join us to learn about current road safety trends, hear from local experts, and develop action steps to move the trend downwards. Let’s drive Itasca County Toward Zero Deaths.
Who should attend:
Drivers of all ages
Commercial Vehicle Drivers
Employers and employees of business which involve driving
Any community member interested in learning more about traffic safety
When: May 3, 2022, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Where: Grand Rapids Civic Center – Bill McDonald Venue
Register: Click on link: Itasca County Traffic Safety Summit - link is also available on the Itasca County Website: www.co.itasca.mn.us scroll down to ‘Itasca County Spotlight’
Presenters:
Current Road Safety Trends: Captain Jason Engeldinger - Minnesota State Patrol & Holly Kostrzewski – Northeast Regional Coordinator
Commercial Motor Vehicles: Greg Lind - Minnesota State Patrol
Crash Impact on Hospitals/Pre-hospital Response: Jenee Saloka - Grand Itasca & MEDS-1
Driving Under the Influence: Matti Adam - Itasca County Attorney & Special Guest Speaker
Registration will close April 19th, 2022.
A lunch will be provided after the presentation. Please register so we have enough food for everyone.
