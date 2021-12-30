The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of one of its deputies earlier this week.
Jayme Williams was known to many simply as “Rooster.” Others knew him as Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy 722.
Williams was a member of Itasca County’s search and rescue team and had worked in law enforcement for 12 years.
According to information on his GoFundMe page, Williams became ill with symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 11. As the days went on, his symptoms became stronger and he was brought to the emergency room in Deer River on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
He was later transported via ambulance to an ICU bed in Virginia but his illness continued and he developed pneumonia. The page stated that Williams’ health started to improve, but he complained of terrible stomach pain on Dec. 26. An MRI indicated that he had a laceration on his liver and was bleeding internally.
On Dec. 27, Williams went into surgery early in the morning. The GoFundMe page said it was concluded the laceration either came from a needle or from severe coughing. Williams was revived after going into cardiac arrest, but died later that morning.
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the passing of the 41-year-old Williams and released the following statement:
“The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of Deputy Jayme Williams who passed away earlier this week due to complications associated with COVID-19. Deputy Williams of Deer River, Minn., was a devoted husband and father, a dedicated public servant and an active community member. Deputy Williams will always be remembered for his kind and fair approach to the community he served as a law enforcement officer. We mourn his passing and send our deepest condolences to his family and partners in law enforcement during this difficult time.”
It was a difficult year for first responders in Itasca County, as four different departments suffered losses of team members in the line of duty or elsewhere.
The four departments include the Grand Rapids Fire Department, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, MEDS-1 Ambulance Service, and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams’ obituary describes him as a family man who loved the outdoors. He had worked for the sheriff’s office for seven years and was also a dispatcher and officer for the Leech Lake Tribal Police for five years. Williams also ran a small gun shop out of his house and taught permit-to-carry classes.
Williams is survived by his wife, Dusty, and children Walker, 17; Connor, 14; and Cheyenne, 12.
Services for Deputy Williams were scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at the Marcell Community Center. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. with the service to begin at 11 a.m.
As of Thursday afternoon, Williams’ GoFundMe page had raised nearly 17,000 dollars.
To make a donation, visit the Jayme L. Williams (Rooster) Officer 722 page at GoFundMe.com. The donations will be used to help with funeral costs, bills and other family needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.