The Itasca County Board of Commissioners approved a Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) between the Itasca County Sheriff's Office and Bovey and Coleraine Police Departments. The JPA allows for the Sheriff's Office to share resources for the field training of newly hired law enforcement officers for Bovey and Coleraine Police Departments.
The approval took place at the Itasca County Board of Commissioners regular session at the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Itasca County Sheriff Vic Williams said with the recent vacation of both city’s police chief positions, this was a route to take to ensure the success of new officers in need of training.
“It just was a natural fit for us to give them the tools they need to be successful and they’re really doing good right now,” Williams said. “...It’s a good program and we’re hoping that in the future, they will be established and be able to carry that on themselves.”
Williams noted that Itasca County officers who are in training are accompanied by Itasca County deputies during their regular staff hours, thereby reducing the cost to provide the training.
“It’s a way to be efficient and provide a needed service,” Commissioner Terry Snyder said.
IRRB trails grant application
The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) proposed to facilitate a planning
process for the development of a mountain biking recreation area in the City of Nashwauk. The identified recreation area is around 73 acres and has potential for recreation facilities, such as mountain bike trails. Additionally, the planning process will consider other community facilities, including paved trail connections and a campground expansion on nearby publicly owned parcels.
A resolution was needed to complete the grant application process. This grant application is for
$16,000 and will be a part of the funding package to complete the planning of the proposed mountain bike trail. Due to the timeline involved, the request was to approve this item at the Aug. 24 Regular Session.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners recognized the importance of recreational trails to the local economy and supported the grant application made to the IRRRB with a 4-0 vote of approval.
CEDA update
Commissioners received an update from Sarah Carling and Cris Gastner of Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA). The 23-page report highlighted the 18 communities and other county-wide projects CEDA supports.
To date, CEDA has completed 18 projects while 14 more could be completed by the end of 2021. A total of 217 projects have been identified and 51 projects are currently being worked towards.
Carling presented information on recent projects such as the Nashwauk Township Playground updates, Bovey Day of Action, the Coleraine/Bovey Safe Crossway, Enstrom-Wilden Park, and the Northern Minnesota Historical Mine Tour.
The Mine Tour encompasses 31 different communities across four counties. The current project cost is $335,000, and Carling said it will highlight active, inactive, reclaimed mines, and up to 15 additional amenities per community.
“We feel this will be a positive economic driver to mining communities,” Carling said.
Gambling permits
Commissioners approved a premises permit application for gambling, as requested by VFW Post 1720 to conduct lawful gambling at Blueberry Bowl, located at 44919 Golf Course Road in Deer River.
COVID update
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding
vaccination roll-out. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784, visit www.co.itasca.mn.us, or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
County based purchasing (IMCare) Division update
Quality Improvement Director Amber Silliman provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division update, including information regarding the 2021 population health management (PHM) impact analysis report.
Silliman said the new program’s report was submitted to the Department of Health on July 30 and will update its disease management program with a preventative care approach. The ultimate goal is to improve care while reducing costs and closing care gaps.
Minnesota Housing and Finance Agency
Commissioners adopted the resolution approving application for Minnesota Housing and Finance Agency Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program, which authorizes Kootasca Community Action as an entity to be charged with the administration of funds made available through the program in Itasca County.
As a grantee for Minnesota Housing's Family Homeless Prevention Program, Kootasca is required to obtain a resolution from each county board where services are offered. Kootasca offers this program in Itasca County.
Employee recognition
Farewell to Steve Snyder whose last day as Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy will be Sept. 5 after 10 years of service. Farewell to Mike Liebel whose last day as a Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy will be Sept. 7 after 30 years of service. Farewell to Darin Shevich whose last day as a Deputy Sheriff/Sergeant will be Aug. 9 after 25-plus years of service.
Farewell to Tina Glorvigen whose last day as a Social Worker – Home & Community Based, Public Health Division will be Sept. 14 after 22-plus years of service.
Farewell to Terry Grozdanich whose last day as a Highway Maintenance Worker, Road & Bridge Division will be Sept. 10 after 31-plus years of service.
Congratulations to Jason Johnson who was promoted from Eligibility Specialist to Financial Assistance Supervisor, Family Services Division, Health & Human Services Department, effective Aug. 15.
Commissioner warrants
The board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of Aug. 27 in the amount of $1,499,483.43.
Warrants for Itasca County Health and Human Services Department for August were approved in the amount of $1,276,865.39.
Consent agenda
1. Approved the addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and ISD 318 extending the current lease for the time period of 10/01/2021 - 06/30/2022 and authorized the County Board Chair to sign the addendum to the lease agreement.
2. Approved the addendum to the lease agreement between Itasca County and Kootasca
Community Action, Inc. extending the current lease for the time period of 10/01/2021 - 06/30/2022 and authorize the county board chair to sign the lease agreement.
3. Approved the purchase of service agreement between ICHHS and Kootasca for administration and monitoring activities related to housing support funds.
4. Approved the purchase of service agreement between ICHHS and Northland Counseling Center for administrative and monitoring activities related to housing support funds.
5. Approved the IMCare Q2 2021 financial statements.
6. Authorized IMCare director and county board chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Northern Tranquility Mental Health Services.
7. Authorized the Itasca County Transportation Department to acquire highway aasement for county state aid Highway 7 across tax forfeit parcel #97-022-4202 in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 22, Township 56 North, Range 24 West.
8. Authorized the required signatures on the sponsor agreement with Harris Township for the local road improvement project on Sunny Beach Road.
9. Approved the change in allocation of the Transportation Department's Traffic/GIS Technician position to an Engineering Technician position.
10. Approved final payment for Contract 59830, a bridge replacement project on CR 438, and authorized the county board chair and clerk to the county board to sign the necessary documents.
11. Awarded demolition contract to American Disposal for $31,500.00 to be paid from land commissioner account 12-600, and authorized necessary signatures.
12. Adopted the resolution authorizing and fixing the terms of sale for the 2021 tax-forfeited and direct county land sale on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse.
13. Itasca County has been granted an easement by private landowners for forest management access; item is informational only, no action needed.
14. Adopted the resolution authorizing execution of limited use permit #3107-0032 between
Itasca County and the commissioner of transportation, state of Minnesota and authorized necessary signatures.
15. Approved the request to utilize the recorders compliance fund for the purchase of a new 2022 snowmobile in an amount not to exceed $12,500.
Up next
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners will meet in a work session in the boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m.
