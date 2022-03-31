It was March 6, 2020, when COVID-19 was first diagnosed in Minnesota, triggering a cascade of actions that had been imagined and practiced by local public health, health care, and emergency leaders for years. The course of the SAR-CoV-2 virus and the resulting COVID-19 infection here, however, could not have been fully imagined.
It took 23 more anxious days for COVID to reach Itasca County, first diagnosed on March 29 in a 60-year-old male resident. By then, Itasca County Public Health had set up shop with emergency management at Grand Rapids Airport and convened the many organizations who likely would need to work together to keep the community as safe as possible. The first in-person meeting of these stakeholders was the last before they and the world moved online.
Health care, skilled nursing facilities, law enforcement, schools, economic development, philanthropy, social service agencies, group homes, mental health providers, food banks joined local public health at the table. First tasks were to simply identify needs and work together to meet them. Gloves, masks, and disinfectant were the focus. No test was available for COVID, nobody knew yet how it spread, and there certainly was no vaccine.
The Itasca Area Stakeholders Group was built on long-held relationships and collaboration that not only held up to the tests of the pandemic, bonds have grown stronger through intensity and shared trauma, said Kelly Chandler, public health division manager for Itasca County and the face of the local fight against COVID. Chandler holds Master of Science, Registered Nurse and Public Health Nurse credentials.
“For me, the lowest point of the past two years was hearing the pleas of local emergency rooms to please help the community understand they were drowning, that they needed the community’s help to stop COVID infection from killing people and bringing available care to its knees,” said Chandler.
“Especially in 2021, when we were able to make public health decisions at the local level, many in the Itasca area instead turned on health care, schools and public health. Suddenly, we were no longer trusted. It was so unhelpful, things said on social media were unreal. There are real humans behind organizations, humans with families and doing everything they can to save lives.”
In contrast, Chandler said the highest point was when she heard laughter through the walls of her office at the Itasca Resource Center, realizing that COVID vaccines were being given for the first time. “I can still hear it. I can hear the joy and relief,” she said.
“I’d also say a high is all those who stepped up to help, stakeholders who have met and worked consistently for two years, volunteers who created MaskUp Itasca, helped get senior citizens registered for vaccines, stood with us against COVID throughout the past two years – we are stronger, and that gives me energy for the tasks ahead.
“I don’t know if people who weren’t involved know the collaboration that was happening in our community. There are still people who turn a blind eye, or just can’t listen or read about it, and have gone on their ways. But the amount of amazing, caring people who faced the challenge here is stunning. How much time they took from their families, putting themselves at risk to take care of others.”
According to the American Public Health Association, the field of public health is about promoting and protecting the health of people and the communities where they live, learn, work and play. “Public health saves money, improves our quality of life, helps children thrive and reduces human suffering,” according to the 150-year-old association.
Chandler’s first direct experience with the public health field was when, as a nursing student, she was assigned to work with a family in Carlton County who were living in a reformed chicken coop, with no running water, and needed wound care. “That experience never really left me,” she said.
Once she completed her nursing degree at College of St. Scholastica, Chandler returned home to Itasca County as an on-call nurse for hospice, a family home visiting nurse working with new mothers, and eventually becoming the county’s ranking public health official.
Assuming that the decline in COVID cases holds, what is ahead for Chandler and the county’s health team? “The future is about healing—relationships, our physical health, getting back to better habits and activities, moving out of isolation,” she said. “Data is telling us that Itasca County is left with serious after-effects of the pandemic, and that mental health and probably chemical health need community attention. I hope we are back to a place where we have energy to do better, because our community has been extremely divisive during the pandemic and it hurt us.”
On March 29, 2022, Itasca County marks two years since its first identified case of COVID-19. During that time, 10,980 random residents have been diagnosed with COVID (not counting at-home antigen tests), we have buried 144 loved ones and neighbors, 60 percent of all residents have been vaccinated and, still, babies continue to be born, nurses graduate, and grandparents can confidently love on their families again.
“We’ve been through a really hard thing,” acknowledged Chandler. “And we’re not quite done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.