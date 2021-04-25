The Itasca County Board of Commissioners officially opposed the parole of James Shane Swanson this week and recommended his continued incarceration.
The recommendation came during the county board’s work session on Tuesday, April 20. The board felt the release of Swanson “would create an extreme safety risk.”
Swanson was convicted of four counts of first degree murder and one count of kidnapping on Dec. 14, 1994. Swanson and his co-defendant admitted to the killing of Carin Streufert in Aitkin County in the early hours of June 14, 1991.
On June 14, 1991, Streufert, an 18-year-old college student, went to a Perkins Restaurant in Grand Rapids with some friends between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Around 2:45 a.m., Streufert departed. Although another friend offered her a ride home, Streufert decided to walk.
She was abducted by Swanson and an accomplice on her way home, assaulted and murdered.
Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson spoke to the board about the case and opposed parole for Swanson.
“He took more than just this young lady’s life. He also took the innocence of our community in the greater Itasca County area,” Johnson said.
“If he’s allowed to return to the Grand Rapids area, I’m not sure law enforcement can guarantee his safety, nor does his release add to the safety of the residents of Itasca County or the state. I very much encourage you to pass a resolution opposing Mr. Swanson’s release from state prison,” added Johnson.
Former Itasca County Sheriff Pat Medure provided a written statement concerning Swanson’s possible parole. Medure was one of the lead investigators on the case. In his letter, he expressed his support for the resolution on the board’s agenda requesting the Department of Corrections to deny parole for Swanson.
“I have never seen a person so cold and calculated in committing such a heinous crime. This crime had a very profound impact on our community and it still lingers today,” Medure wrote.
The board approved the opposition for the parole of James Shane Swanson with a 5-0 vote.
Tobacco Update
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided information regarding the request to approve the updated Tobacco Ordinance. On Aug. 1, The Minnesota Tobacco 21 law went into effect that ensured the implementation, compliance, and enforcement of a commercial tobacco sale age of 21-years old.
The state law strengthened a national Tobacco 21 law that went into effect in Dec. 2019 by allowing local governments to conduct compliance checks and ensure the law is being followed.
Chandler said that Itasca County is not able to have an ordinance that is less restrictive locally. The ordinance language presented aligns Itasca County’s ordinance with the state ordinance with updated penalties for sales to minors and language on compliance checks including age of persons utilized for the compliance checks.
This ordinance must be liberally construed to carry out the following remedies/purposes:
• to enforce the law,
• to promote public health and reduce youth access to tobacco products,
• to reduce the economic incentive to engage in illegal conduct; and,
• to increase the pecuniary loss resulting from the detection of illegal activity.
According to Chandler, if the county did not update the compliance check language, it would create a very limited ability to carry this required task due to limiting age groups the county can utilize.
Items recommended for consent:
Maintenance Engineer Kory Johnson provided information regarding the request to approve the change in allocation of one Sign Tech/Highway Maintenance Worker position to Highway Maintenance Worker position.
Johnson also provided information regarding the request to award County Project 2021-10 for 2021 Calcium Chloride to the lowest responsible bidder, Knife River Corporation and Magnesium Chloride to the lowest responsible bidder, Trimark Industrial and authorize the necessary signatures to execute the contract documents.
Commissioner Ben DeNucci provided information regarding the Small Cities Coronavirus Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) opportunity offered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for broadband expansion, utility relief funding, or building renovations and upgrades. It was the consensus of the County Board to direct staff to communicate program information with Itasca County cities and townships.
Consent agenda
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners recommended the following items for the consent agenda:
• Approve the CARES Act Grant Agreement for airport operations and maintenance at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport and authorize necessary signatures.
• Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and The Woods Therapy and Counseling Services, PLLC.
• Authorize the IT Director to sign the 2021 Enterprise Agreement with ESRI to renew services for a further three years and authorize payment of the agreement from the Recorder’s Compliance Fund.
• Award bids for Propane, Diesel Fuel, and Gasoline for a one year period from May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022 to the lowest responsible bidders, as follows, and authorize the county engineer to sign the service agreement: Propane: Edwards Oil Inc. - Swan River, Togo, Old Balsam, Deer River, Arbo, Balsam, Max, Nashwauk; Diesel Fuel: Edwards Oil Inc. - Cohasset, Arbo, Bigfork, Balsam, Swan River, Nashwauk and Davis Oil Inc. - Togo; and Gasoline: Edwards Oil Inc. - Courthouse, Deer River, Cohasset, Balsam, Bigfork, Nashwauk, Swan River.
• Approve the 2021/2022 Annual Road Maintenance Agreements and authorize the County Board Chairperson and the Clerk to the County Board to sign Agreements and authorize the County Engineer to modify Attachment “A” to Agreements as needed and upon mutual agreement with the Township or City.
• Authorize notice of intermediate and regular oral bid auction of timber be given by publication in the official newspaper of the County as provided by law and that Land Commissioner offers such tracts of timber associated with said notice of sale, and the auction shall commence at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 at the Gunn Park Pavilion in Grand Rapids, MN. Special COVID-19 public safety guidelines and precautious shall apply.
• Adopt the Resolution Re: Repurchase of the South Four hundred Sixty-two feet (S. 462’) of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE1/4 SE1/4), Section Nine (9), Township Fifty-seven (57), Range Twenty-four (24) to Allen Wayne Chastan.
• Adopt the Resolution Re: Repurchase of Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Third Addition to Marble to Steven Keske.
Adopt the Resolution Re: Authorizing and Fixing the Notice and Terms of Tax-Forfeited Land Sale to Adjoining Landowners.
• Adopt the Resolution Re: Sale of Tax-forfeited Land to the City of Keewatin, which approves sale of Lots 1 & 2, Block 4 SPINA ADDITION TO KEEWATIN under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd. 1a para. (d) for a price of $100.00 plus all associated costs.
• Approve the 2021 Fairgrounds Race Track Agreement between Itasca County and Grand Rapids Speedway Inc. and authorize necessary signatures.
• Adopt the Resolution Re: Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the County of Itasca on Behalf of its Probation Department and authorize Itasca County Board Chair Burl Ives, Itasca County Administrator Brett Skyles, and Itasca County Probation Director Jason Anderson to sign the State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreement and Court Data Services Subscriber Amendment to CJDN Subscriber Agreement between the Itasca County and the State of Minnesota.
