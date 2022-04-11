The Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council (LAC) is a peer-driven organization that gives members of the community the opportunity to bring their feedback, concerns, and knowledge to local service providers and county commissioners. The function of the LAC is to give a voice to the people directly affected by current mental health systems county-wide and to bring awareness and improvement of local mental health services.
The LAC begins an informal conversation between peers and providers as to what gaps and issues they see in the mental health system of Itasca County and to bring forward their thoughts as to how they can be addressed. The LAC then addresses these concerns with local service providers and brings forward their recommendation to the county commissioners every two years.
LAC Chair Daniel Seward shared that a strong focus of the organization is being a safe and comfortable place for members of the community to share their concerns and their own stories. “We are very informal, and our members all have a good time discussing services and recovery stories,” explained Seward. “We have very cathartic, enjoyable discussions.”
The meetings begin with a speaker, alternating between a provider discussing their services and bringing awareness to their programs and a peer sharing their own experiences and recovery journey. Afterwards, the group has the opportunity for peers to discuss their concerns and for providers to address the concerns and use feedback to improve their services.
LAC meetings are open to all in the community who wish to share their voices, regardless as to where in their recovery journey they may be.
"The difference between before I started my recovery journey and now, is NOT that I no longer have symptoms. Its that I now have skills to turn them into strengths,” added Peer Specialist and Keisler Wellness Center Clubhouse Coordinator Janet Miller. "LAC is one of those tools in my tool box for advocating on community growth.”
The LAC meets every first Tuesday of the month from 12 to 1p.m., at the Kiesler Wellness Center and a free, healthy meal is provided. The next meeting will take place on May 3. The LAC welcomes all members of the community to join and to bring their unique knowledge and insight into improving our community’s mental health services. All levels of participation are welcome.
The LAC also invites readers to share their feedback on this and future articles. For more information, contact LAC Chair Daniel Seward at (218) 256-9726 or dk1seward@yahoo.com.
