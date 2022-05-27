Itasca County will host several programs at various locations in honor of Memorial Day 2022. Memorial Day services, including Military Honors, will be held Monday, May 30 at the following locations:

GRAND RAPIDS 

9 a.m. Wreath laying at Old Soldiers Lane Cemetery

9:30 a.m. Wreath laying at Wildwood Cemetery

10:15 a.m. Wreath laying at Harris Township Cemetery

10:45 a.m. Wreath laying at Robert Horn Bridge

11:15 a.m. Wreath laying and address at Itasca Calvary Cemetery

11:45 a.m. Wreath laying at the Itasca County Courthouse Veterans Memorial

1 p.m. Wreath laying at Brookstone Manor

1:30 p.m. Wreath laying at the Emeralds

2 p.m. Wreath laying at Grand Village (Itasca Nursing Home)

The area Memorial Day Committee intends that every Veteran’s grave is properly decorated with a flag and holder. If a Veteran’s grave is inadvertently missed, there will be extra flags and holders at the main flagpole.

The decoration of graves will take place on Friday, May 27 at 3 p.m., and the pick-up will be on Tuesday, May 31 at 3 p.m. (weather permitting, flags cannot be put away wet). Contact the Itasca County Veterans Office at 218-326-2858, if interested in volunteering to help or have further questions. 

DEER RIVER

*Military Honors provided by the Deer River Veterans American Legion Post 122 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 2620. All Veterans are welcome to join in the Memorial Day activities. Meet at the Vets Club at 8:30 a.m. or at Essentia Health at 9 a.m. Lunch at the Vets Club following the activities.

9 a.m. Essentia Health

9:45 a.m. Pine Ridge Cemetery

10:10 a.m. Olivet Cemetery

10:30 a.m. Ball Club Cemetery

10:45 a.m. Tibbetts Cemetery

11 a.m. Town Site Cemetery

11:15 a.m. Fairbanks Cemetery

11:30 Tuttle Cemetery

11:45 a.m. George Johnson Memorial Cemetery

Noon Winnie Dam honoring comrades buried at sea. 

BIGFORK 

*Military Honors by the Effie American Legion Post 182.

Friday, May 27 at 1 p.m. Honor Guard Parade

Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Honor Guard at Bearville Cemetery, Togo. 

Monday, May 30 9 a.m. Honor guard at Stokes Cemetery, Stokes

11 a.m. Honor Guard at Bigfork Cemetery

TALMOON

*Honor Guard sponsored by Perry-Heide VFW Post.

8:45 a.m. Wirt

9:25 a.m. Sand Lake

10:10 a.m. Donnely

10:50 a.m. Jesse Lake

11:30 a.m. Marcell

12:10 p.m. Suomi

HILL CITY

Monday, May 30 services

10 a.m. Hill Lake

10:45 a.m. Macville

11:30 a.m. Memorial Park

GOODLAND CEMETERY

Services held Sunday, May 29 at 1 p.m., with potluck luncheon to follow the service at the Goodland Community Center. 

KEEWATIN

Honor Guard ceremonies sponsored by Keewatin American Legion Post 452, VFW Post 5516 and auxiliaries to be held Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Keewatin City Park (in case of rain, service will be held at the Keewatin Community Center).

NASHWAUK

Monday, May 30 Memorial Day service hosted by the Nashwauk American Legion and Auxiliary 307 at the Legion Quarts of the Memorial Building.

8-10 a.m. Breakfast

10:30 a.m. Memorial service at Nashwauk Cemetery (in case of rain, events will be held at the Nashwauk Recreation Building. 

WARBA

Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 ceremonies sponsored by Warba American Legion Post 432.

8:30 a.m. Trout Lake Norwegian Cemetery

9 a.m. Trout Lake Township Cemetery

9:30 a.m. Hazelwood Cemetery, Blackberry

10:15 a.m. Ball Bluff Township Cemetery, Jacboson

10:45 a.m. Sago Cemetery, Swan River

11:15 a.m. Wawina Cemetery

 12 p.m. Warba Cemetery

12:15 p.m. Warba Post 432 (luncheon to follow at Legion Beach)

LAKEVIEW

10 a.m. Lakeview Cemetery

