Itasca County will host several programs at various locations in honor of Memorial Day 2022. Memorial Day services, including Military Honors, will be held Monday, May 30 at the following locations:
GRAND RAPIDS
9 a.m. Wreath laying at Old Soldiers Lane Cemetery
9:30 a.m. Wreath laying at Wildwood Cemetery
10:15 a.m. Wreath laying at Harris Township Cemetery
10:45 a.m. Wreath laying at Robert Horn Bridge
11:15 a.m. Wreath laying and address at Itasca Calvary Cemetery
11:45 a.m. Wreath laying at the Itasca County Courthouse Veterans Memorial
1 p.m. Wreath laying at Brookstone Manor
1:30 p.m. Wreath laying at the Emeralds
2 p.m. Wreath laying at Grand Village (Itasca Nursing Home)
The area Memorial Day Committee intends that every Veteran’s grave is properly decorated with a flag and holder. If a Veteran’s grave is inadvertently missed, there will be extra flags and holders at the main flagpole.
The decoration of graves will take place on Friday, May 27 at 3 p.m., and the pick-up will be on Tuesday, May 31 at 3 p.m. (weather permitting, flags cannot be put away wet). Contact the Itasca County Veterans Office at 218-326-2858, if interested in volunteering to help or have further questions.
DEER RIVER
*Military Honors provided by the Deer River Veterans American Legion Post 122 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 2620. All Veterans are welcome to join in the Memorial Day activities. Meet at the Vets Club at 8:30 a.m. or at Essentia Health at 9 a.m. Lunch at the Vets Club following the activities.
9 a.m. Essentia Health
9:45 a.m. Pine Ridge Cemetery
10:10 a.m. Olivet Cemetery
10:30 a.m. Ball Club Cemetery
10:45 a.m. Tibbetts Cemetery
11 a.m. Town Site Cemetery
11:15 a.m. Fairbanks Cemetery
11:30 Tuttle Cemetery
11:45 a.m. George Johnson Memorial Cemetery
Noon Winnie Dam honoring comrades buried at sea.
BIGFORK
*Military Honors by the Effie American Legion Post 182.
Friday, May 27 at 1 p.m. Honor Guard Parade
Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Honor Guard at Bearville Cemetery, Togo.
Monday, May 30 9 a.m. Honor guard at Stokes Cemetery, Stokes
11 a.m. Honor Guard at Bigfork Cemetery
TALMOON
*Honor Guard sponsored by Perry-Heide VFW Post.
8:45 a.m. Wirt
9:25 a.m. Sand Lake
10:10 a.m. Donnely
10:50 a.m. Jesse Lake
11:30 a.m. Marcell
12:10 p.m. Suomi
HILL CITY
Monday, May 30 services
10 a.m. Hill Lake
10:45 a.m. Macville
11:30 a.m. Memorial Park
GOODLAND CEMETERY
Services held Sunday, May 29 at 1 p.m., with potluck luncheon to follow the service at the Goodland Community Center.
KEEWATIN
Honor Guard ceremonies sponsored by Keewatin American Legion Post 452, VFW Post 5516 and auxiliaries to be held Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Keewatin City Park (in case of rain, service will be held at the Keewatin Community Center).
NASHWAUK
Monday, May 30 Memorial Day service hosted by the Nashwauk American Legion and Auxiliary 307 at the Legion Quarts of the Memorial Building.
8-10 a.m. Breakfast
10:30 a.m. Memorial service at Nashwauk Cemetery (in case of rain, events will be held at the Nashwauk Recreation Building.
WARBA
Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 ceremonies sponsored by Warba American Legion Post 432.
8:30 a.m. Trout Lake Norwegian Cemetery
9 a.m. Trout Lake Township Cemetery
9:30 a.m. Hazelwood Cemetery, Blackberry
10:15 a.m. Ball Bluff Township Cemetery, Jacboson
10:45 a.m. Sago Cemetery, Swan River
11:15 a.m. Wawina Cemetery
12 p.m. Warba Cemetery
12:15 p.m. Warba Post 432 (luncheon to follow at Legion Beach)
LAKEVIEW
10 a.m. Lakeview Cemetery
