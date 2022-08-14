The Itasca County Board of Commissioners’ regular Tuesday meeting was held Wednesday, Aug. 10 because of primary election activity in the county boardroom. This week, the board discussed sending a letter of support of the Huber Engineered Wood Project to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The letter details how the Huber Mill will make a significant economic impact on the region.

A portion of the letter states, “This project has been a milestone for our rural community, for the first time in decades driving a new market for our long declining forest products industry. It brings with it critical jobs, community support, as well as wood markets that will allow Minnesota to continue with healthy forest management helping many areas, including tourism, wildlife and forest fire management.”

