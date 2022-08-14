The Itasca County Board of Commissioners’ regular Tuesday meeting was held Wednesday, Aug. 10 because of primary election activity in the county boardroom. This week, the board discussed sending a letter of support of the Huber Engineered Wood Project to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The letter details how the Huber Mill will make a significant economic impact on the region.
A portion of the letter states, “This project has been a milestone for our rural community, for the first time in decades driving a new market for our long declining forest products industry. It brings with it critical jobs, community support, as well as wood markets that will allow Minnesota to continue with healthy forest management helping many areas, including tourism, wildlife and forest fire management.”
Furthermore, the letter shares that the city of Cohasset, Independent School District 318, and Itasca County will be facing tax revenue cuts with the decommissioning of the Minnesota Powers Clay Boswell Energy Center.
“As we rise up to meet a future of transition in Itasca County, we need the support of the State to help us on that journey,” as written in the letter.
“It’s a good start,” stated Commissioner Leo Trunt. “Hopefully we can help this project along. It’s a very important project for our county.”
Commissioner David Tinquist shared that a representative from the City of Cohasset stated they will also be sending a letter of support of the Huber Mill to the Governor. Commissioner Burl Ives brought up the idea of getting more entities in the area, such as the school districts, to also send letters of support to the Governor.
“So I’d like to see us orchestrate, and maybe we’re not the ones, but somehow get more of these letters down to Mr. Walz and the correct people to help this project along,” said Ives.
Also, during the Aug. 10 meeting, Family and Child Services Division Manager Becky Lauer shared an update. From January to June 2022, 183 new cases were opened including 409 children. Out of these 183 cases, 21 home placements occurred for a total of 11% of total cases, according to the report Lauer provided. According to the report, placements can be broken down into the following categories:
41% of the children were placed due to parental drug use
33% of the children were placed due to their own behaviors/delinquency
12% of the children were placed due to their own mental health concerns
12% of the children were placed due to physical abuse, neglect, abandonment
2% of the children were placed in extended foster care upon reaching the age of 18
Lauer shared that the division received the 20221 Minnesota Performance Report- Child Safety and Permanency, published July 2022, and exceeded all thresholds they were required to meet. These areas include percentage of children with a substantiated maltreatment report who do not experience a repeat substantiated maltreatment report within 12 months; percentage of children discharged from out-of-home placement to permanency in less than 12 months; and percentage of days children in family foster care spent with a relative.
Additionally, the Family and Child Services Division went through an audit of cases involving Native American children through the Indian Child Welfare Act which began in 2017. The 2022 audit looked at cases from 2021 and was completed in June. Itasca County received a 100% compliance rating and was ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota.
“We are in fact number one,” said Lauer. “There are only three other counties in the state that are in 100% compliance.”
Lauer also mentioned the partnership with the Community Paramedic program operated through Meds One.
“It has proven to be an invaluable relationship,” said Lauer. “The staff partner with adult protection and public health to go out to people’s homes if they have a medical issue because we’re not medically trained, we’re social workers. And it’s just been an invaluable partnership. So if you hear about the community paramedic program, know that it has been wonderful in our community.”
During commissioner comments, Trunt shared that an upcoming Tire Clean-Up event will be taking place Sept. 3-11 at all Itasca County solid waste locations. Residents can dispose of tires that are passenger-vehicle sized or small for no cost. This event is a part of the Fight Blight Initiative. For more information, residents can contact Itasca County Environmental Services at 218-327-2857.
In other business, the board took action on the following agenda items:
• Adopted the resolution requesting state disaster assistance for public property damage from the June 20-24, 2022 severe weather event and authorized Board Chair Terry Snyder and Emergency Manager John Linder to sign a letter to Governor Walz requesting State Disaster Assistance for the damage from the June 20-24, 2022 severe weather event.
• Approved the minutes of the Tuesday, August 2, 2022 County Board Work Session.
• Approved Commissioner Warrants in the amount of $3,492,084.98.
• Awarded the Fairgrounds Park Campground project contract to the lowest responsible bidder, Casper Construction, Inc., at $779,908.00 for the base bid and bid alternate 2 at $24,000, and authorized necessary signatures.
The county board recognized the following new county employees: Carlie Haben, Forester, Land Department; Steve Olson, Highway Maintenance Worker, Transportation Department; and Jenna Madoll, Clerk Treasurer, Auditor/Treasurer’s Department. They said farewell to Stephanie Mattson whose last day as Health Plan Compliance Coordinator with IMCare Division of Health and Human Services was July 22, 2022, after 9 years of service. Lastly, they congratulated Brianna Roberts, HHS Family Services Social Worker, who accepted a job transfer to the position of Social Worker – Home and Community-based Services in the Public Health Division.
The board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following items:
• Approved final payment for Contract 65204, a grading and base project on CSAH 52, and authorized the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the County Board to sign the necessary documents.
• Authorized IMCare Director and County Board chair to sign the contract between IMCare and Children’s Dental Services, a dental provider.
• Approved the lease agreement between the MN Timber Producers Inc. and Itasca County for the 2022 North Star Expo event at the Itasca County Fairgrounds, and authorized the necessary signatures.
