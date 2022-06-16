The Itasca County Family YMCA will be closing portions of the facility this month for maintenance, repairs, upgrade and cleaning. 

The areas are as follows:

Pool Area, June 19 - July 5 

Men’s General Locker Room, June 19-26

Women’s General Locker Room, June 26 - July 5

