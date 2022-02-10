Itasca County Fair Quilt ‘Fair Memories with Grandma’ displayed in courthouse

On Jan. 25, 2022, the Itasca County Board of Supervisors approved the hanging of the quilt, “Fair Memories with Grandma” in the Itasca County Courthouse. It was created by volunteers from New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center in Grand Rapids and presented to the Board by Brian Carlson, member of the Itasca County Fair Board. It will be on display in the courthouse until August.
In 2019 Brian Carlson approached New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center about sewing a quilt for a demonstration booth for the Children’s Barn at the fair. New Beginnings agreed and began looking for volunteers to make quilt blocks for the themed quilt. Kathy Metzer, Outreach Coordinator for New Beginnings, purchased fabric with the help of a donation from an Action Team Member through Thrivent. Kathy then gave the fabric to several different volunteer quilters, and designed the quilt with the blocks the volunteers made.
The Itasca County Fair gives us all a great sense of community in this area. Many years ago, Kathy’s mother-in-law, Leslie Olson, would pick up Kathy’s three daughters every year and treat them to a special day together at the fair. This started at a very young age for the girls, and they all have many fond memories of going with Grandma Olson to the fair. Because of her fond memories of that tradition, Kathy named the quilt “Fair Memories with Grandma”.
The quilt captures many aspects and attractions at the Itasca County Fair from a Ferris wheel, to food, to animals, to parking beneath the pines. The road to completion was not an easy one, however. The first obstacle was the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a major setback in the quilters’ ability to gather to work on the quilt. The second major hurdle was that Kathy suddenly had to move to Colorado for six months to care for her sister Karen through her final illness. These two obstacles could have ended the project, but Kathy and the volunteers persevered.
Kathy’s husband Brian brought the quilt pieces out to her in Colorado, and she set up a sewing machine at her sister’s bedside. As children, they had often sewed projects together, and Karen found comfort in the familiar sound of the machine as Kathy worked. On her stronger days, she shared ideas on the pattern being pieced together.
Since Kathy was in Colorado, the staff and board of New Beginnings worked many extra hours to cover her duties, but additional help was needed to organize and staff the two booths they were hosting at the fair. (In addition to the quilting booth, they also have an information booth in the main building.) It was then that they asked Trudy Hasbargen to come on staff temporarily to help fill the gap. Trudy’s enthusiasm and skill were the perfect addition, and she took on the job of making the “How to Make a Quilt” demonstration and display for the quilting booth. Kathy then finished the quilt and shipped it back to Grand Rapids to be there in time for the fair.
One thing the volunteers learned through the ups and down of the project is how much we need each other to help us in life. Life is better with a great community working together, and Grand Rapids is that kind of community.
About the quilters:
Julie Worcester: “I started quilting approximately 15 years ago when someone at church asked if I knew how to sew. I said yes, but I do not quilt. They needed help, so I learned. I have been helping ever since. Today there are five of us who meet at the Lawron Presbyterian Church. Our quilts are given to agencies or anyone in need. We give out approximately 150 quilts a year.”
Carol Kelk: “I was introduced to sewing doll clothes on a treadle Singer machine as a six-year-old. At nine years old I joined 4-H. Seventy years ago, projects for girls were limited, but sewing was a “must” in our house. Fabric was cheaper and I grew up sewing my own clothing and later, sewing all of the clothing for my five children. My girls grew up sewing also and early in their 4-H years we started saving pieces from everything they made for a quilt pattern each of them had chosen. These were saved for many years, and I put together a quilt top for each of them which I had professionally quilted. In the years before that, I made many patchwork quilts for our home that were tied. A group of women at Redeemer Lutheran Church has met for years to tie many mission quilts and I was active there till COVID shut us down. My projects today are double wedding ring patterns for my two youngest granddaughters.”
Diane Bailey: “I began sewing when I was a young child. I started out sewing Barbie clothes and eventually started sewing my own clothes. I now enjoy sewing quilts that I donate to organizations that are working to help make a difference in the lives of individuals.”
Wanda Bunes Neumiller: “I started quilting when I retired. My two sisters and I began sewing when we were young children. At one point in our youth, we had three treadle sewing machines in our home. Sewing was entertainment during long winters and rainy summer days.”
The mission of New Beginnings Pregnancy Center is to offer compassion, hope, and help to empower people and promote life. Through New Beginnings women, men, teens, and families can find confidential support through the many different services that are offered. Free pregnancy tests, prenatal vitamins and ultrasounds are a few of the services available, along with educational classes.
Earn While You Learn Program/Bright Course is a unique program for men and women who are expecting a baby or are already parents. Many different modules are offered including prenatal health, baby care and development, breastfeeding, parenting skills and many more. As each module is completed, “Parent Points” are earned. These points can then be used in our Baby Boutique. Baby blankets, diapers, wipes, and clothing and equipment are a few of the items available to purchase with the earned points.
All of the classes available at New Beginnings are free and can be done one-on-one or in a small group meeting. In addition to the Earn While You Learn/Bright Course modules, some classes available are “Practical Fatherhood”, and “Her Choice to Heal” and “A Father’s Silent Cry” for those who are still feeling the effects of a past abortion. Along with the parenting and life skill courses, there is a Bible study available for clients if they are interested.
New Beginnings has Certified Car Seat Safety technicians who are available to train you in the proper installation of your car seat and how to properly adjust the seat for your child’s size. The Center also supplies infant, convertible and combination car seats to those who qualify while supplies last.
As part of the “Safe Sleep” initiative, New Beginnings partners with Cradle of Hope to provide Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) education along with a “Safe-Sleep” Pack-N-Play.
New Beginnings also offers information on adoption, sexually transmitted infections and has a community-wide referral service.
New Beginnings Pregnancy Center has two locations:
Grand Rapids: 605 NW 4th Street
Tuesdays 11:00 am-7:00 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11:00 am-5:00 pm.
(218) 326-0404
Deer River: 17 1st St. NE
Mondays and Thursdays 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.
(218) 246-2010
Text: 218-256-2341
24/7 Help Line: 1-800-712-4357
Email address: contactus@newbeginningspregnancy.com
Check out our website for more information: www.newbeginningspregnancy.com
